Novolex Appoints Marco Hilty as President, International, Industrial & Beverage Business Unit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex®, a leading manufacturer of food, beverage, and specialty packaging, announced the appointment of Marco Hilty, Ph.D., as President of the International, Industrial & Beverage (IIB) business unit, effective May 1. Hilty is responsible for setting the IIB business unit's strategy, strengthening commercial execution, and driving financial results. He is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will report to Novolex Chairman and CEO, Stan Bikulege.

Marco Hilty has been appointed President of the International, Industrial & Beverage (IIB) business unit at Novolex.

"Marco brings extensive global leadership experience, deep operational expertise, and a strong track record of profitable growth," said Bikulege. "Just as importantly, he is a people‑centered leader who knows how to engage teams and build strong cultures, making him well suited to lead this business unit into its next phase for our Novolex families."

Hilty has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience across the packaging, materials, and industrial sectors. Most recently, he served as President of Flexible Packaging at Huhtamaki, leading a €1.5 billion global business across seventeen countries, where he improved margins, standardized commercial and operational practices, strengthened leadership capability, and advanced sustainable packaging innovation.

Previously, Hilty was Chief Commercial Officer at Rubicon, a technology‑enabled waste and recycling company, where he significantly improved profitability and commercial performance. Earlier in his career, he held multiple senior leadership and general management roles at Amcor, leading regional and global businesses, executing turnarounds, integrating acquisitions, and scaling innovation and commercial excellence. He began his career at McKinsey & Company, advising industrial and B2B clients on strategy and commercial transformation.

"I'm honored to join Novolex and lead this business at a time of strong momentum and opportunity," said Hilty. "With a solid foundation, talented teams, and a clear path forward, we are well positioned to deliver for customers, accelerate performance, and create lasting value for our stakeholders."

About Novolex

Novolex is a leading manufacturer of food, beverage, and specialty packaging that supports multiple industries, including foodservice, restaurant delivery and carryout, food processing, grocery and retail, and industrial sectors. Our innovative product portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide and the millions of customers they serve. Through continuous investment in research and development, we are committed to engineering more sustainable choices for the future. Our extensive manufacturing network spans North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. Discover more about Novolex, our 20,000+ family members and our commitment to innovation and sustainability at www.novolex.com.

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SOURCE Novolex