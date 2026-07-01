NOVUS FOODS APPOINTS ADMIR BASIC AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO LEAD NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

CINCINNATI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novus Foods, one of North America's largest chilled snacking platforms, today announced that Admir Basic has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2026.

The appointment follows a planned and carefully managed succession process led by the Novus Foods board and its shareholder, CapVest Partners. Davis played a central role in helping to identify and select his successor, and the board is fully behind the appointment. Under Davis's leadership, Novus has grown from a $200 million business into a $1 billion chilled snacking platform through five acquisitions. The company's strategy and day-to-day leadership team remain unchanged through the handover.

"I'm delighted to be joining such a strong and well-respected business," said Basic. "Novus Foods has an outstanding portfolio, a talented team, and deep, long-standing customer relationships. I look forward to building on the strong foundation Tom has laid, working closely with our customers, our suppliers and our people, and taking the business to the next level."

"I'm enormously proud of what this company and its people have built over the past eleven years," said Davis. "We've created something truly special — an incredible team, a value-driven culture, and a business positioned to keep winning. Together we've grown Novus from a $200 million heritage business into a $1 billion chilled snacking platform with leadership positions in dips, desserts and yogurt, through five acquisitions, culminating in the transformational Noosa deal that took the company into its third category. I'm confident that now is the right time to pass the baton. Admir is the right leader to take Novus into its next chapter, and I'm excited to support him through a smooth transition. I'll remain a material shareholder and a committed supporter of the team through the handover and beyond."

Timothy Colson, Chairman of Novus Foods and a Partner at CapVest Partners, said: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Tom for eleven years of outstanding leadership. He has built Novus into a market leader and leaves the business in a position of real strength. In Admir, the Board has found a proven operator with a strong track record of scaling food businesses and deepening customer partnerships, and we are confident he is the right leader to take Novus into its next chapter."

Basic joins Novus Foods most recently from Great Kitchens Food Company, where he served as President & Chief Executive Officer. Earlier in his career he spent close to a decade at ARYZTA in senior commercial and finance roles, building a strong track record of growth, operational improvement and customer partnership across the food industry. He already knows many of Novus Foods' customers and suppliers personally.

About Novus Foods

Novus Foods is one of North America's largest chilled snacking platforms, with leadership positions in dips, desserts and yogurt, serving customers across North America. A portfolio company of CapVest Partners, Novus Foods is committed to excellent service, product quality, and long-term partnership with its customers.

About CapVest Partners

CapVest Partners is a leading international private equity investor that partners with ambitious companies providing essential goods and services, partnering with strong management teams to build resilient, market-leading businesses through organic growth and strategic acquisition. As an active investor, CapVest has established a strong record of success in delivering attractive returns by working closely with management in transforming the size and scale of its portfolio companies through a combination of organic and acquisition led growth.

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SOURCE Novus Foods