The Protein Snack That Starts with Dessert: Novus Foods Introduces Winky Protein Pudding

A new refrigerated snack brings 10 grams of protein to a creamy, indulgent pudding that leads with dessert — not compromise

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novus Foods announced the launch of Winky Protein Pudding, a new refrigerated snack designed to redefine expectations around protein-rich foods. Built on the belief that consumers shouldn't have to sacrifice taste to eat better, Winky delivers a dessert-first experience with functional nutrition built in.

At a time when most protein snacks start with function and hope the taste follows, Winky starts with dessert and lets the nutrition speak for itself. With more than thirty years of pudding-making expertise, Novus Foods has the capability to deliver on both.

Each 3.5 oz cup of Winky Protein Pudding offers:

10g of protein

No added sugar*

80–90 calories

Made with whole milk

No artificial sweeteners

*Not a low calorie food. See nutrition information for calorie and sugar content.

The result is a snack that feels like dessert first, without giving up the functional benefits driving today's purchasing decisions. At a suggested retail price of $5.49, Winky makes functional snacking accessible without asking consumers to compromise on quality or taste.

Winky launches with a lineup of nostalgic, craveable flavors:

Chocolate

Vanilla

Salted Caramel

The launch comes as high-protein snacking continues to grow alongside a meaningful shift in how consumers think about what they eat. The rise of GLP-1 medications has created a significant and growing population of consumers focused on maximizing nutrient density per calorie — people who need high protein and low sugar, but haven't stopped wanting food that actually tastes good. According to Numerator, dessert snack sales among GLP-1 households are up 27% compared to just 1.8% growth among non-GLP-1 households in 2025 — with GLP-1 shoppers eating more intentionally and spending more per unit, a clear signal that this consumer is willing to pay for quality and satisfaction. Winky is built exactly for that moment.

"For years, refrigerated desserts have ignored nutrition and protein brands have ignored taste," said Matt Paolucci, Vice President of Commercial Strategy at Novus Foods. "Consumers stopped accepting that tradeoff a long time ago — the category just hasn't caught up. Winky is permission to indulge, with the nutrients consumers are already looking for. Great taste and nutrition aren't an either/or; they're the baseline."

Winky Protein Pudding began rolling out nationally in April 2026, launching first at Kroger and H-E-B, with additional distribution at Target, Meijer, Wakefern, and Walmart expected later this year.

About Novus Foods

Novus Foods is a leading consumer packaged goods company specializing in the refrigerated perimeter of the store. Guided by the mission Fresh Foods Feeding Great Moments, Novus Foods delivers bold flavors and high-quality products to consumers nationwide across refrigerated desserts, premium dips, hummus, salsa, yogurt, and more. The company's portfolio of beloved brands includes Fresh Cravings, La Mexicana, Señor Rico, noosa yoghurt, and Winky.

SOURCE Novus Foods