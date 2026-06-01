NOW® Launches New Campaign Featuring Newly Retired 4x Olympic Medalist + Skier Jessie Diggins, Championing New Pursuits and What It Takes to Start NOW

Led By Five All-Female Voices, From Diggins to Celebrity Yoga Guru Kristin McGee, the Campaign Empowers Women to Stick With Consistent, Trusted Habits That Help Them Be Their Best.

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW® has been empowering the healthy living community for nearly 60 years and today launches its new campaign "Start Now," led by 4x Olympic Medalist Jessie Diggins as she steps into her next chapter as an ultramarathon runner and speaker after an accomplished 14-year career in American cross-country skiing. Offering an unfiltered look at the new challenges and daily discipline behind real change and reaching new goals, Diggins is joined by a collective of all-female voices in health and wellness, including Celebrity Yoga, Pilates, + Meditation Expert Kristin McGee, NY Times Bestselling Author and Running Expert Elyse Kopecky, Founder of NourishMoveLove Fitness Platform Lindsey Bomgren and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist DJ Blatner. Together, they offer an inside look at their daily routines to empower individuals to start where they are, embrace consistency, and create lasting habits that drive meaningful progress at nowfoods.com/startnow.

Jessie Diggins, Kristin McGee, DJ Blatner, Lindsey Bomgren and Elyse Kopecky

"My training mindset had to really shift as I begin this new chapter of ultramarathon running. I've always been an endurance athlete, but knowing I'll be running for several hours at a time, recovery and proper fueling have never mattered more," said Diggins. "I'm learning what my body needs in a completely new way, and I trust NOW to support me with the quality and consistency I rely on every day. It's about showing up prepared so I can perform, recover, and keep building forward."

A closer look at what each expert is sharing throughout this new campaign, from daily habits to fueling strategies and recovery routines:

Diggins provides a never-before-seen look at her nighttime recovery routine, using calming essential oils and supportive supplements to keep showing up every day and ready for what's next.

Kopecky shares exclusive batch-prepped recipes to help her friend Diggins stay fueled pre- and post-workout, using wholesome, nutrient-rich ingredients from NOW like Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder and a variety of nuts and seeds.

McGee prioritizes a protein- and fiber-packed breakfast with her 2-minute oatmeal, designed for busy mornings and moms on the go who need simple, nourishing fuel. She also developed 10-minute yoga flows to help support digestion and rise with intention each day.

Bomgren says that consistency in habits lays the foundation for success each day, like taking five minutes to refill her supplement container every Sunday to support the work she's already putting in with her workouts and nutrition.

Blatner stacks her go-to sports supplements to make it easy to stay hydrated and strong on her fitness journey, without the overwhelm and stress.

"For me, this isn't just about training, it's about health, and balance on and off the trails," added Diggins. "I know NOW has my back with the fuel to stay strong and supported at every stage of this journey. I trust them to help me keep showing up as my best self every day."

All throughout June and July, follow each expert and @nowfoodsofficial, and visit nowfoods.com/startnow for more daily inspiration, tips and ways to live well. And, while online, enter for a chance to win a total wellness sweepstakes worth nearly $5k that includes a trip to Boston, plus a potential opportunity to meet Jessie herself, along with a 1-year subscription to the Kristin McGee Movement app, books from the experts, and a $300 promo code to shop expert-favorite wellness essentials at nowfoods.com.

To expand the campaign's digital footprint, NOW teamed up with MapMyFitness to launch the #StartNOW Challenge and encourage anyone to make movement matter. Through July 31, 2026, Challenge participants will receive exclusive promotions at nowfoods.com and those who log at least 25 workouts will be entered for a chance to win a $400+ wellness bundle from NOW.

The StartNOW Campaign will be supported by Public Relations (earned media initiatives and events), digital advertising, and paid and organic video promotion. NOW is also proud to continue its commitment to supporting women in every aspect of their wellness journey and to align with Diggins' mission to make mental health in sport and beyond a priority by making a $10,000 donation to SeekHer Foundation.

With more than 1,500 products, from wholesome foods and supplements to supportive self-care and essential oils, NOW is a total wellness solution for whole body care. All NOW products are exhaustively tested to ensure purity, potency, efficacy and safety. NOW products are available online at nowfoods.com, Amazon, or at fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide.

About NOW®

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. A family and employee-owned company, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,500 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, health and beauty products, and essential oils. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After nearly 60 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

Media Contact:

COURTNEY LAPORTA

NOW®

[email protected]

630-545-9098 x 2220

SOURCE NOW®