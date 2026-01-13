NOW® Survey Uncovers The Wellness And Health Priorities Shaping Consumers' Supplement Use In 2026

Supplements for Overall Health, Immunity, More Energy, Stress and Mood Support Among Top Priorities for Consumers; Shares Tips for Boosting Consumer Confidence in Shopping Safer Supplements

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness is taking center stage in 2026, according to a new consumer survey commissioned by leading natural products manufacturer NOW® (Suzy.com, September 2025). The survey revealed that supplement use is at an all-time high, with 76% of participants now taking supplements daily and 44% reporting increased use in 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting a continued shift toward proactive holistic wellness practices for longevity. When asked about their health priorities for 2026, consumers cited general health (55%), immune health (47%), energy support (44%), stress and mood support (41%), and weight management (35%) as their top priorities for supplement support.

"At a time when consumers are focusing on their health and wellness now more than ever before and relying on supplements to support their wellness goals and fill in nutrition gaps, NOW can be that reliable and affordable brand they reach for," said DJ Blatner, NOW Wellness Expert and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN). "NOW is fully transparent when it comes to prioritizing their industry leading quality protocols, which is imperative when it comes to earning consumer trust. They perform more than 31,000 tests every month from raw ingredients to finished products to ensure what's on the label is in the bottle, and nothing else. I like to say they're a total wellness solution anyone can feel good about."

So, with so many options available, where should people start? To simplify, Blatner recommends a supplement starter kit to help consumers meet their general health needs, then broadening to support their additional wellness priorities. As always, it's important to consult a doctor and/or healthcare professional when starting or changing a supplement routine:

As Blatner notes above, finding trusted supplements is so important, yet the survey also revealed nearly half (44%) of respondents worry about safety and quality, and more than one-third (35%) aren't sure which brands to trust.

"I may be a dietitian recommending supplements, but I'm also a consumer with so many choices in the supplement aisle and online, so there are six checks I do personally and also recommend my clients consider to help them be more educated and confident shoppers," Blatner added.

Check for Certifications: Look for GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and third-party certification logos like Informed Sport or USDA Organic on the label or website. NOW exceeds FDA-established GMP standards and invests in third-party seals and certifications. Avoid Outlandish Claims or Proprietary Blends: Steer clear of supplements with exaggerated claims or proprietary blends. NOW supports its label claims with scientific data. Review Product Testing Information: Choose brands that share detailed quality control and testing processes online. For example, NOW conducts over 31,000 tests monthly, from raw ingredients to finished products, in their third-party ISO-accredited labs, in addition to partnering with trusted third-party labs for independent verification. Learn more about their quality commitment here. Check the brand website and if they don't share any info on testing or quality, that should be an immediate red flag. Look for Trademarked Ingredients: Brands that use some trademarked ingredients enhance credibility, safety, and efficacy, as they are supported by clinical research from the ingredient suppliers. Buy from Reliable Sources: Purchase directly from the manufacturer's website or trusted retailers to ensure product authenticity and proper handling. Check for Expert Support: Make sure the brand is backed by trusted experts with real credentials. If experts are mentioned, take a moment to look them up and confirm they're qualified in health and wellness.

For more information about NOW, from products to its world-class labs, visit: nowfoods.com. NOW products are available on their website, Amazon, or at fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide.

