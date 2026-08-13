Nozomi Networks and Sophos Unite IT and OT Security Operations Through New Sophos Fusion Integration

Partnership combines Nozomi's AI-enabled Vantage platform with Sophos Fusion to unify IT and OT visibility

SAN FRANCISCO and OXFORD, U.K., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks, the leader in operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) and cyber physical systems (CPS) security and Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a partnership to integrate Nozomi Networks Vantage, Nozomi's cloud-native, AI-enabled OT security platform, with Sophos Fusion, Sophos' AI-native cybersecurity defense system to enhance visibility and threat detection between IT and OT environments.

The announcement represents one of the first major third-party technology integrations following the launch of Sophos Fusion, demonstrating Sophos' commitment to an open ecosystem that brings best-of-breed security technologies into a unified defense system.

Critical infrastructure is facing an aggressive threat landscape as both nation states and cybercriminals increasingly target OT and industrial environments, and many OT outages begin with a compromise of the IT environment. As organizations connect more industrial assets and adopt remote management capabilities, complete visibility across both IT and OT environments becomes increasingly important.

"The intersection of IT and OT environments has long been misunderstood by the cybersecurity industry, leading to inefficiencies and potential danger for critical infrastructure," said Matt Cowell, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Nozomi Networks. "This partnership helps solve these problems by seamlessly integrating OT intelligence into IT security investigations so teams have the full picture when assessing their increasingly expanding attack surface."

This integration brings Nozomi's OT telemetry, asset intelligence, and threat data directly into Sophos Fusion, where it can be correlated with security data from across the customer's IT environment without needing to switch contexts, putting OT intelligence directly where investigations happen to help security teams work faster and make better decisions.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Security data correlation across OT, endpoint, network, cloud, and identity sources

Improved investigation quality through richer context and correlation

Greater SOC efficiency through fewer manual processes and less console switching

Automated enrichment and response through Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) workflows

"Defenders need every resource they can to combat sophisticated threat actors. This partnership helps security teams easily assess OT and IT vulnerabilities in one place, allowing them to take action much faster," said Chris Bell, SVP of Global Channel and Alliances at Sophos. "Following the launch of Sophos Fusion, this is a testament to our commitment to bring best-of-breed security technologies into a single defense system for superior threat detection, investigation, and response."

To learn more about Nozomi Networks Vantage, click here.

To learn more about Sophos Fusion, click here.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About Sophos

Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, defends more than 625,000 organizations worldwide with Sophos Fusion, the industry's first and most complete AI-native cybersecurity defense system: a single, connected architecture where every control point operates as one. Powered by agentic AI and elite human expertise, Sophos detects, investigates, and neutralizes threats before they become business-disrupting events. Working alongside a global ecosystem of managed service providers, resellers, and technology partners, Sophos compounds intelligence from every threat encountered and every environment defended to make every customer's defense stronger than the last. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

SOURCE Nozomi Networks