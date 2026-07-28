Nozomi Networks Appoints Co-Founder Andrea Carcano as CEO to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation in Its Next Phase of Growth

Carcano, who served as Nozomi's original CEO, resumes the role following a decade of growth under Edgard Capdevielle, who transitions to executive advisor after leading the company past $100M in revenue and through its milestone $1B acquisition by Mitsubishi Electric

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT, IoT and cyber-physical systems security, today announced that co-founder Andrea Carcano has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, resuming the role he first held when he and co-founder Moreno Carullo launched the company. The appointment marks the start of Nozomi's next phase, one focused on accelerating the AI-driven innovation and technical leadership that have defined the company since its founding. Edgard Capdevielle, who has served as CEO for the past decade, will remain closely involved as an executive advisor to the company.

Fourteen years ago, Carcano and Carullo started with a single conviction: the industrial world deserved far better security than anything that existed. They wrote the first lines of code, won the first customers, and built the company from nothing. Just over ten years ago, the two founders brought in Capdevielle with a clear mission: take their platform to market, build a world-class go-to-market organization, and raise the capital needed to compete at the highest level. With Nozomi Networks' recent acquisition by Mitsubishi Electric, completed on the heels of the company surpassing $100M in annual revenue, that mission is complete, and the company is graduating into its next chapter with founder-led leadership at the helm.

"Edgard has been an extraordinary partner to Moreno and me for the past decade — on behalf of everyone at Nozomi, thank you, Edgard. Stepping into this role feels like returning to where our story began, only now with the conviction of everything we've proven since: category-defining products, the trust of the world's most critical operators, and market leadership recognized across the industry. Moreno and I built Nozomi side by side from the very first lines of code, and side by side is exactly how we'll lead its next chapter. This is a new Day 1 — the same hunger and audacity that started this company, now with everything it takes to win at the largest scale."

- Andrea Carcano, Co-Founder and CEO, Nozomi Networks

Over the past 10 years, Nozomi Networks achieved milestones that few companies in the category can match:

Surpassed $100M in annual revenue, becoming the first privately held OT cybersecurity company to achieve sustained cash-flow break-even performance

Earned the trust of the world's most critical operators, including 5 of the top 10 oil and gas companies, 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical manufacturers, and 7 of the top 10 utilities

Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms and the Forrester Wave for IoT Security, and the only recognized Customers' Choice in Gartner's Voice of the Customer

Recognized by Gartner as "The Company to Beat for AI in CPS Protection Platforms" and named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list

Completed the company's acquisition by Mitsubishi Electric, gaining the resources of a global industrial leader while preserving Nozomi Networks' independent operations and vendor-neutral approach

That foundation sets the stage for what comes next. Nozomi Networks is entering an era in which leadership in OT and IoT security will increasingly be defined by leadership in AI — and the company intends to set the pace, with the founders who pioneered the category now leading it into its next chapter.

"This is the moment our industry has been building toward - where the pace of AI on both sides, attacker and defender, decides who leads. The joy of building what nobody has built before is why Andrea and I started this company, and it's exactly what this next chapter is about. "

- Moreno Carullo, Co-Founder and CTO, Nozomi Networks

"Our commitment to our customers and partners doesn't change today. Everything we do — every product decision, every collaboration, every hire — starts with the outcomes our customers need, and that will be as true a decade from now as it is today."

- Andrea Carcano, Co-Founder and CEO, Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks' customers and partners will experience full continuity: account teams, support commitments, partner programs, and the product roadmap all remain unchanged. Innovation has always been Nozomi Networks' superpower, and under Carcano's leadership the company will accelerate both its innovation and its technical leadership in an era defined by AI.

"Leading Nozomi through this stage of its journey has been the honor of my career. Andrea and Moreno built something extraordinary, and I'm proud of what we accomplished together. I'm looking forward to continuing to support the team as an advisor while returning to what I love most - helping early-stage companies find their way. Nozomi's best chapter is the one that starts today."

- Edgard Capdevielle, Nozomi Networks

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

SOURCE Nozomi Networks