Nozomi Networks Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Nozomi Guardian and Central Management Console are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing a new offering for Operational Technology cybersecurity

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks , the leader in operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Physical Systems (CPS) security, today announced the Nozomi Networks Platform is available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Customers can now deploy the Nozomi Networks Guardian and Central Management Console directly within their own Google Cloud tenant environments. Users now have the flexibility to secure their operations using their preferred cloud provider, while maintaining the same high-level visibility and threat detection they expect from Nozomi Networks.

By joining Google Cloud Marketplace, Nozomi is building upon its longstanding relationship with Google. Nozomi also offers integrations with Google Security Operations, leveraging advanced AI capabilities to enable continuous monitoring across wired and wireless IT, OT, and IoT systems, both on-premises and in the cloud, for broad scale detection, investigation, and response capabilities.

"Our goal is to consistently provide for our customers' evolving needs, and expanding our solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace enables us to better meet customers where they are," said Matt Cowell, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Nozomi Networks. "With offerings across multiple cloud providers, we're giving customers more flexibility and capabilities to ensure their environments are as secure as possible. We're excited to expand our collaboration with Google Cloud."

"Bringing Nozomi Networks to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company's platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Nozomi can now securely scale and support organizations using the Nozomi Networks Platform to help detect threats and secure their operations."

This announcement extends a period of strong momentum for Nozomi. Mitsubishi Electric completed its acquisition of the company in January. Nozomi Networks also recently announced the launch of Vantage IQ, the world's first AI-powered, private OT/IoT cybersecurity assistant that is context-aware and delivers instant, actionable intelligence and guidance to every analyst, operator, and executive with scale, speed, and accuracy.

To learn more about Nozomi Networks' collaboration with Google Cloud, visit the Nozomi Guardian page and Nozomi Central Management Console page on Google Marketplace.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

Read the Nozomi Networks Blog - Follow Nozomi Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Nozomi Networks