NPower appoints Ross B. Dickman as Chief Executive Officer

The U.S. Army veteran and former Hire Heroes USA CEO joins NPower as it expands on 25 years of workforce development impact

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National tech training nonprofit, NPower, has named Ross B. Dickman, U.S. Army veteran, nonprofit executive and nationally recognized leader in workforce development and social impact as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding current Chief Executive Officer Bertina Ceccarelli.

Dickman brings more than 21 years of experience driving organizational transformation, enterprise strategy and measurable outcomes at scale. Most recently, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Hire Heroes USA, the nation's leading employment and workforce organization for veterans and military spouses. Under his leadership, Hire Heroes USA achieved 180% year-over-year revenue growth, diversified philanthropic and corporate funding streams and expanded national service delivery to more than 30,000 clients annually, surpassing $30M in annual revenue.

Prior to his role as Chief Executive Officer at Hire Heroes USA, Dickman directed the organization's Independence Project, a $13M initiative focused on employment outcomes for disabled veterans without bachelor's degrees. From program design to fundraising and forging strategic partnerships, Dickman brings rich nonprofit and workforce development knowledge combined with deep understanding of military culture and civilian transition.

"The culture of learning, community and achievement at NPower truly sets a standard when it comes to workforce development in technology," said Dickman. "For 25 years, NPower has demonstrated what's possible when talent is met with opportunity. As the workforce continues to evolve, ensuring more people have access to the skills, support, and connections needed to succeed has never been more important. I'm honored to build on the incredible foundation that Bertina and the team have established and I am excited to help lead NPower into its next chapter."

Dickman's appointment comes as NPower accelerates its efforts to prepare the next generation of talent for an AI-driven economy, where rapidly evolving skills requirements are reshaping pathways into technology careers. Building on Ceccarelli's leadership, which expanded the organization into three new markets and helped scale NPower into a $35 million organization, Dickman will lead the organization's continued growth, deepen employer partnerships, and advance its goal of serving 15,000 students annually by 2030 while maintaining and expanding job placement outcomes for graduates.

"Leading NPower has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Bertina Ceccarelli. "I am incredibly proud of what our team, students, alumni, and partners have built together. Ross is exactly the right leader to guide NPower into this next chapter. His experience, vision, empathy, and commitment to expanding opportunity make him exceptionally well-positioned to build on our momentum."

"Ross embodies the best of what NPower stands for: a deep commitment to service, a clear vision for economic mobility, and a track record of building strong, mission-driven teams," said Matt Horner, NPower Board Chair and Executive Vice President of World Wide Technology. "For over a decade, NPower has powered a reliable pipeline of diverse, AI- and tech-ready talent for employers nationwide, and the Board is confident that Ross will sustain and strengthen that pipeline, ensuring more of the individuals we serve can launch and grow meaningful careers in a rapidly evolving digital economy."

For 25 years, NPower has connected young adults and military connected individuals to career opportunities in technology through free foundational, intermediate and advanced training programs. To date, the organization has:

Graduated more than 12,000 graduates across eight courses including the NPower Skillbridge program dedicated to transitioning service members entering cybersecurity roles post-service.

Supported over 70-percent of all NPower graduates in landing employment or continuing education after the program.

Launched the Command Shift Coalition, which galvanizes Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits and other organizations to define AI-ready skill sets for entry-level and non-traditional talent.

Founded the National Instructor Institute, a center of excellence and innovation that leads NPower's content development, curriculum design and integration and instructional talent cultivation.

With Dickman at the helm, NPower will continue expanding pathways into technology careers while helping employers access skilled, diverse talent prepared to succeed in a rapidly evolving workforce.

For more information about NPower, please visit https://www.npower.org/.

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit launching tech careers through free training, personalized support, and job placement assistance. Since 2008, NPower has equipped over 12,000 young adults and military-connected individuals with the skills and confidence to succeed in the digital economy. With programs in 16 cities and growing, NPower's holistic approach blends intensive technical instruction with career mentorship and well-being support, ensuring students can navigate pivotal life transitions and thrive in competitive industries. As NPower works toward its goal of training 15,000 students annually by 2030, it remains committed to expanding access to tech careers and shaping a workforce that reflects the full potential of our communities. Learn more at www.npower.org.

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SOURCE NPower