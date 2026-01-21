NPower appoints Jarrett A. Thomas II Executive Director of NPower SkillBridge

Thomas, U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.), will lead the veteran-led team as it enters its third year of service to transitioning service members.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National tech training nonprofit, NPower , has named Jarrett A. Thomas II, U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.), as the new Executive Director of NPower SkillBridge, a Department of Defense-approved initiative providing transitioning service members with intensive, hands-on cybersecurity training at no cost during their final months of active duty.

Thomas brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across tactical, operational, and strategic levels, leading large and complex organizations, including one of the Army's most elite, rapidly deployable formations. Most recently, he served as Director of the U.S. Army's Soldier for Life program, spearheading enterprise-wide efforts to support more than one million service members, veterans and military families.

"I'm honored to join NPower and excited to support the continued growth and impact of the SkillBridge program," said Thomas. "This work represents a powerful opportunity to equip transitioning service members with the skills and pathways they need for successful civilian cybersecurity or IT careers, and I'm eager to partner with the team to build on the strong momentum already underway."

Now in its third year, the NPower SkillBridge program has graduated 516 service members equipped with the skills necessary to transition into civilian cybersecurity and IT roles. While in the program, service members earn industry-recognized certifications, including CompTIA Security+, Network+ and Splunk Core Certified User, along with accessing comprehensive career readiness and job placement support.

NPower's SkillBridge Cybersecurity Program is led by a mission-driven team with more than 50 years of combined experience in workforce development and supporting veterans, service members and military spouses through admissions, career readiness, and operations, including NPower alumni who have personally navigated the military-to-civilian transition.

The program's instructional staff adds more than 25 years of expertise delivering technical and professional training in IT, cybersecurity, systems operations and leadership, with a proven record of certification attainment and strong learner outcomes. Together, this team ensures instruction and support are grounded in real-world military experience, operational credibility, and a deep understanding of the transition to civilian cybersecurity careers.

Since the program launched:

81 percent of SkillBridge graduates secured employment or continued their education.

97 percent of SkillBridge participants have earned industry-recognized cybersecurity certifications.

96 percent of participants successfully completed the program.

With the addition of Thomas' dynamic expertise, people-first leadership style and deep commitment to supporting military-connected individuals in the transition to the civilian workforce, NPower will build upon more than 20 years of service to military-connected communities.

"Thomas' appointment reflects the strength and momentum of the NPower SkillBridge program and the veteran-led team behind it," said Bea Tassot, VP of Field Operations and Military Programs at NPower. "With experienced leadership, proven outcomes and instructors who understand the military-to-civilian transition firsthand, our SkillBridge program is delivering results for service members and employers alike. I'm excited to work alongside Thomas and this exceptional team as we continue to expand opportunity and impact."

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit launching tech careers through free training, personalized support, and job placement assistance. Since 2008, NPower has equipped over 12,000 young adults and military-connected individuals with the skills and confidence to succeed in the digital economy. With programs in 16 cities and growing, NPower's holistic approach blends intensive technical instruction with career mentorship and well-being support, ensuring students can navigate pivotal life transitions and thrive in competitive industries. As NPower works toward its goal of training 15,000 students annually by 2030, it remains committed to expanding access to tech careers and shaping a workforce that reflects the full potential of our communities. Learn more at www.npower.org .

