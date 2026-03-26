NSPJ Announces New Mission Statement

'Enhancing Lives Through Extraordinary Design' reflects firm's legacy of design excellence.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSPJ Architects, a full-service architecture and landscape architecture firm that specializes in creating lifestyle-rich environments, has announced a new mission statement: "Enhancing lives through extraordinary design."

Reveal video of Mission Statement: https://youtu.be/BWdatOmbakU

The mission statement aligns with the firm's long-standing commitment to design excellence since its first project in 1961, designing luxury custom homes. Building on that legacy, NSPJ continues to serve clients through timeless design that is inspired, holistic and innovative with distinct detail and proportion. With unmatched expertise in residential-focused environments, the architects and landscape architects collaboratively strive for perfection with every project as they listen to clients' needs and accomplish their vision.

"Design shapes how people experience the world around them. Our mission statement encapsulates what we strive for in design as we create unique and custom spaces that bring our clients' visions to life," said Tim Homburg, co-president and principal architect of NSPJ. "As we move forward with this new mission, we are proud of NSPJ's 65-year history in Kansas City and across the nation."

Founded in 1961, NSPJ Architects has built a reputation of design excellence and distinctive details, and has grown to be ranked as the No. 10 largest architecture firm in the metro by the Kansas City Business Journal. With the firm's roots in single-family homes, NSPJ has expanded to apply this high level of expertise in a variety of projects, custom homes, multifamily, landscape, adaptive reuse, commercial and mixed-use spaces.

"We are excited to have a mission statement that reflects who we are. NSPJ is committed to creating the best lifestyle environments that truly enhance the lives of our clients," said Clint Evans, co-president and principal architect. "Over the past 65 years, NSPJ has built a reputation for designing extraordinary and unique custom homes. And we apply the same attention to detail and expertise to all our projects, including multifamily, hospitality, adaptive reuse and our commercial and retail projects, to enhance lives."

ABOUT NSPJ ARCHITECTS

Headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan, NSPJ Architects is a full-service firm that specializes in luxury residential, landscape, land planning and commercial design. Since 1961, our award-winning Architects have been creating timeless designs with distinctive detail and proportion with a legacy of design excellence. Our client-focused approach and extensive experience enable us to listen to a client's needs and accomplish their vision. With licenses in 30 states, NSPJ also can work to receive reciprocity quickly, allowing our architects to seamlessly support projects across a broad geographic footprint. www.nspjarch.com

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SOURCE NSPJ Architects