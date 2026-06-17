NSPJ Architects Expands to Lake of the Ozarks, Celebrating 65 Years of Design Excellence

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSPJ Architects, an industry leading full-service architectural and landscape architecture firm specializing in lifestyle-rich environments, announced the opening of its satellite office at the Lake of the Ozarks. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the firm as it celebrates 65 years of delivering innovative design solutions to clients both locally and across the nation.

The new Lake of the Ozarks location reflects NSPJ's commitment to meeting clients where they live, work and play. The region aligns with the firm's mission to enhance lives through extraordinary design delivering the high level of expertise clients have come to expect from NSPJ's longstanding presence in the marketplace. NSPJ has served many clients in the region, designing custom lake homes that connect indoor and outdoor living. These designs embrace the lakeside living with amenities such as pools, patios, outdoor kitchens and beautiful landscaping while providing innovative design solutions to the challenges of steeply sloped sites.

Most recently, NSPJ has been collaborating with local builder and developer Liberty General Contracting on the Nineteen development near the Villages at Shawnee Bend. Through several years of immersive design and planning, the project has evolved to include a comprehensive 120 acre land plan with luxury villas, single-family homes, as well as a new ship store and bathhouse. Design efforts remain ongoing.

"Opening our second location at the Lake of the Ozarks is a natural next step for NSPJ," said Clint Evans, co-President and principal architect at NSPJ Architects. "The Lake region is thriving, and we see tremendous opportunity to bring our design capabilities directly to the communities and clients who are shaping its future. This milestone also coincides with our 65th anniversary — a moment that calls for both reflection and bold steps forward."

65 Years of Design Excellence

Founded in 1961, NSPJ Architects has built a legacy of excellence based on thoughtful design, collaborative client relationships and commitment to the communities it serves. Over the years, the firm has delivered a diverse portfolio of architecture and landscape architecture projects - from custom homes to multifamily communities – all designed to enhance daily living for people and the communities they call home.

"Sixty-five years is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us and the dedication of every person who has been part of the NSPJ family," added Tim Homburg, co-president and principal architect. "We're proud of our legacy, and we're energized by what lies ahead."

A Growing Presence at the Lake

The new Lake of the Ozarks location will serve clients throughout the Lake region, as well as southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, offering a full range of architecture, landscape architecture and land planning services. NSPJ is actively engaging with local developers, business owners and community stakeholders to build strong relationships and contribute to the area's continued growth.

NSPJ will be holding a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the new satellite office on June 23 at 4 p.m. at 3531 Osage Beach Parkway, Suite 4, Osage Beach, MO.

The Lake of the Ozarks has long been one of Missouri's most dynamic recreational and residential destinations and NSPJ is committed to providing their client-focused service and wholistic design to the area.

ABOUT NSPJ ARCHITECTS

Headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan, NSPJ Architects is a full-service firm that specializes in luxury residential, landscape, land planning and commercial design. Since 1961, our award-winning Architects have been creating timeless designs with distinctive detail and proportion with a legacy of design excellence. Our client-focused approach and extensive experience enable us to listen to clients' needs and accomplish their vision. With licenses in 17 states, NSPJ also can work to receive reciprocity quickly, allowing our architects to seamlessly support projects across a broad geographic footprint. www.nspjarch.com

Contact:

Elizabeth McKinley

913.831.1415

[email protected]

SOURCE NSPJ Architects