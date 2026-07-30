Nuclearn Launches Equipment AI for Real-Time Alarm Diagnosis and Insight at Nuclear Plants

New AI-powered workflow connects sensor data, work history, and plant documentation, so teams can diagnose equipment issues and manage alarms in minutes, with more confidence.

PHOENIX, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuclearn, a leading provider of AI solutions purpose-built for the nuclear industry, today announced the launch of Equipment AI, a new product that connects sensor data, work history, operator logs, condition reports, procedures, design documents, and maintenance guidance into a single AI-powered workflow. The product helps nuclear teams diagnose equipment issues and manage alarms in real time and with more confidence.

"Alarm fatigue and the loss of institutional knowledge as our most experienced engineers retire are two of the biggest risks facing this industry," said Brad Fox, CEO of Nuclearn. "Equipment AI addresses both at once - putting decades of plant experience in front of the engineer at the moment they need it. Leveraging AI to create a meaningful shift in how nuclear utilities approach plant reliability is why we started Nuclearn in the first place, and Equipment AI is a direct result of that mission."

Nuclear plants monitor thousands of components, and even a routine day can bring a steady stream of low level alarm notifications. Separating a nuisance alarm from a genuine equipment concern is a full-time job, yet the information needed to make that call, including sensor trends and the plant record behind them, typically lives across multiple disconnected systems. Most AI tools analyze either sensor data or maintenance records, but rarely both. Equipment AI reasons across time-series data and unstructured plant information in a single platform, producing a complete picture rather than an isolated chart, alarm, or work order. Beyond sharper diagnostics, it's also helping the industry preserve decades of engineering knowledge as it prepares for its next generation of workers.

Equipment AI brings together nuclear domain knowledge, utility data integrations, and source-grounded AI workflows, giving teams a purpose-built way to connect equipment data, plant documentation, and operational context in one place. It is built for the systems nuclear teams already use, including plant historian (PI) data, work order systems, and CAP/condition report platforms, and is designed with the security, traceability, and audit-trail requirements the industry expects.

"Most tools challenge teams to find and aggregate sensor trends supporting the paperwork, and the applied first principles engineering behind it. Equipment AI does both at once, giving engineers the full picture of what a piece of equipment has been telling them, not just a fragment of it," said Lorenzo Slay, Vice President of Product at Nuclearn. "This is especially true in nuclear power, where the context behind an alarm often lives in a work order, a condition report, or a procedure written years ago. Equipment AI brings all of that together in real time, so teams can make a faster, better-informed call."

Equipment AI is already live at several nuclear plants, where teams are seeing significant improvements in alarm response time and diagnosis speed. It is available for immediate purchase. Visit https://nuclearn.ai/our-product/equipment-ai/ for more information about Equipment AI or to request a demo.

About Nuclearn

Nuclearn is an AI solutions company built by nuclear professionals, for nuclear professionals. Founded in 2021 by industry veterans Brad Fox and Jerrold Vincent, the company develops secure, on-premise, Part 810–compliant AI platforms designed specifically for the nuclear sector.

Utilities face documentation-heavy processes, complex compliance requirements, and rising workforce challenges. Nuclearn's flagship solutions, including AtomAssist, CAP AI, Engineering AI, and Performance Improvement AI, address these needs by reducing repetitive tasks, improving accuracy, and strengthening regulatory confidence. Each solution is trained on nuclear-specific data, purpose-built to integrate with existing systems such as Maximo and SAP, and equipped with features for traceability, auditability, and safety-conscious decision support.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Nuclearn already supports utilities across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., with deployments live at dozens of reactors. Learn more at www.nuclearn.ai.

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SOURCE Nuclearn.ai