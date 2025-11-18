Nuclearn Expands AI-powered Product Suite with Parts AI and Addition of Anubis Team to Strengthen the Nuclear Supply Chain

A Nuclear First Supply Chain Solution, Parts AI Launching Q1 2026

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nuclearn announced the expansion of its AI-powered products suite to further accelerate the company's mission to modernize the U.S. nuclear supply chain with Parts AI. The addition expands Nuclearn's capacity to apply intelligent software that improves procurement efficiency, enhances supply chain flexibility, and supports nuclear professionals across the industry.

AI-Powered Solutions for the Nuclear Industry – Built by Nuclear Professionals, for Nuclear Excellence.

Nuclearn also welcomed the Anubis team to the company. Composed of James Bartman, Marley Ottman, and Ryan Horne, the trio brings extensive experience in industrial engineering, nuclear supply chain strategy, and Artificial Intelligence, and will be focused on the development and advancement of Parts AI.

Launching in the first quarter of 2026, Nuclearn's Parts AI is a nuclear first supply chain solution built to shorten procurement cycles, increase component availability, and streamline compliance workflows. Parts AI codifies the expertise of veteran nuclear procurement specialists including methods, judgment, and institutional knowledge, into an AI-driven platform. This transforms a process once limited to a few experts into a scalable, transparent, and traceable workflow accessible to new procurement professionals, nuclear developers, and suppliers. Upon product completion, Nuclearn is targeting reductions of at least 30% in procurement cycles.

"Nuclear power adoption depends on collaboration between innovators with a shared passion for combining technical expertise with bold thinking" said Jerrold Vincent, Co-Founder and CFO of Nuclearn. "Anubis' technical depth and entrepreneurial drive align with Nuclearn's goal to build a secure, transparent, and high-performing supply chain for the next generation of nuclear energy."

The team's expertise will help establish the digital infrastructure that connects design, procurement, and compliance functions, ensuring suppliers meet nuclear standards with greater transparency and reliability.

Parts AI further rounds out Nuclearn's portfolio of AI-driven solutions designed to enhance every aspect of the plant from compliance and safety to engineering, project management, and financial oversight while upholding the industry's highest security standards. The company's suite includes CAP AI for automating corrective action analysis, AtomAssist for accelerating technical documentation, the Observation Program for consistent safety reporting, Capitalizer for financial classification, and Project Genius for transforming outage and project schedules into risk-aware, resource-aligned plans. Together, these tools create a cohesive ecosystem of secure, regulator-ready AI applications that drive greater efficiency, accuracy, and control across the nuclear fleet.

About Nuclearn

Nuclearn, built by Nuclear Professionals for nuclear engineers, delivers AI solutions that improve performance, reliability, and clarity across the nuclear industry. The company's platform supports secure, compliant deployment in highly regulated environments and is trained on nuclear-specific data, workflows, and regulatory frameworks. Nuclearn helps professionals use AI safely and effectively to achieve measurable results.

