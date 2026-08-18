Nucleate Named to TIME's Inaugural List of America's Best Incubators and Accelerators

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleate, the global nonprofit that helps early-career scientists turn academic research into biotech companies, has been recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Incubators and Accelerators, earning a place on the publication's inaugural national ranking. The recognition was announced at the Nucleate Global Summit 2026, held August 16–18 at Southfork Ranch outside Dallas, where 600+ founders, scientists, investors, and industry leaders from over 15 countries gathered for three days of programming to discuss the future of the biotechnology industry.

TIME produced the list in partnership with data firm Statista, which evaluated thousands of programs nationwide. The rankings were driven primarily by feedback from founders and alumni: 85% of each program's score was based on a survey of more than 2,000 founders who participated in incubators and accelerators between 2020 and 2025. The remaining 15% reflected the success of each program's top startups, as well as recommendations from investors and experienced entrepreneurs.

"Our Activator alumni founders are the ones who decided this ranking, and that is the part that matters to me," said Oliver Dodd, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nucleate. "We started Nucleate because too many early-career scientists could see the potential of their discoveries, but not the path to turn them into something that could reach patients. We set out to build that path. This recognition is powerful validation that it's working."

The Activator, Nucleate's flagship program, is free to participants and takes no equity. It gives scientists a structured path from a research project to a company that involves co-founder matching, mentorship from established industry leaders, and a rigorous curriculum to help early-stage founders establish their scientific plan and business case. The 2026 Activator cohort was the most competitive in the organization's history, with 180 teams selected from more than 2,200 applicants across over 400 academic institutions, supported by 600 industry experts matched to teams by field.

Since its inception, the Activator program has helped to start over 300 companies who have raised $810 million in follow on funding and created over 1,000 jobs.

"It's a forcing function," said Gleb Kuznetsov, CEO of Manifold Bio. "You go from postdoc to founder by getting out of the lab and testing your plan against reality. Nucleate gives you the framework."

For the next generation of scientists and biotech leaders ready to take the next step, there's a place for you at Nucleate. Applications are now open for Nucleate's 2027 Activator, inviting academic researchers around the world to build the foundations of a company and join a global community of founders.

For the next generation of scientists and biotech leaders ready to take the next step, there's a place for you at Nucleate. Applications are now open for Nucleate's 2027 Activator, inviting academic researchers around the world to build the foundations of a company and join a global community of founders.

Apply to the 2027 Nucleate Activator or get involved with Nucleate in your region at https://gateway.nucleate.org/

About Nucleate: Nucleate is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering the next generation of biotech leaders through free, open-access innovation programs, mentorship, and community. Learn more at nucleate.org.

Media Contact: Oliver Dodd, [email protected]

SOURCE Nucleate