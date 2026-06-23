Nucleus Research Releases 2026 CCaaS Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the CCaaS market include Five9, Genesys, NiCE, RingCentral, and Talkdesk.

MIAMI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer contact centers are increasingly measured by their ability to improve service outcomes, agent productivity, and operational efficiency across every interaction channel. As organizations manage growing volumes of voice, digital, and self-service engagements, CCaaS platforms are becoming central to delivering consistent customer experiences while controlling service costs.

Voice continues to account for a significant share of contact center activity, making call quality, routing accuracy, supervisor visibility, and operational reliability essential drivers of value. Organizations are evaluating platforms based on their ability to support complex customer interactions while simplifying execution for agents, supervisors, and administrators. Improvements in routing logic, callback management, monitoring, and omnichannel coordination are helping organizations reduce customer effort and improve service consistency.

"Organizations realize the greatest value from CCaaS when automation and customer context are embedded directly into the flow of work," said Cameron Marsh, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. "The impact is measured through improved service levels, stronger agent productivity, and more consistent customer outcomes."

AI and automation investments continue to accelerate across the market. Virtual agents, agent assistance, automated quality scoring, real-time transcription, knowledge recommendations, and interaction summarization are helping organizations reduce manual work while improving response quality. Customers remain focused on practical outcomes, including first-contact resolution, average handle time, containment rates, and agent efficiency.

Usability is also playing a larger role in platform selection. Agents require streamlined workspaces that surface relevant customer information quickly, while supervisors need immediate visibility into service levels, queue performance, adherence, and quality trends. Administrators are prioritizing flexible configuration tools that allow rapid changes to workflows, routing strategies, and reporting without extensive technical resources.

As CCaaS platforms expand into workforce engagement, quality management, journey analytics, and outbound communications, organizations continue to prioritize solutions that strengthen execution, improve operational visibility, and generate measurable returns through better customer service performance.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Five9, Genesys, NiCE, RingCentral, and Talkdesk.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Amazon Connect, Content Guru, and Twilio.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are 8x8, Zendesk, and Zoom.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are Avaya, Cisco, Sprinklr, and Fi.

To download the 2026 CCaaS Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research