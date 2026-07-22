Nucleus Research Releases 2026 SMB SCP Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the SMB SCP market include Eyelit Technologies, GAINS, Infor, John Galt Solutions, RELEX Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.

MIAMI, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain planning technology is becoming more accessible to small and midsized businesses facing demand volatility, supplier instability, and rising operating costs with leaner teams and tighter budgets. For these organizations, ROI depends on improving the speed and quality of decisions that directly affect inventory, service levels, working capital, and profitability.

Cloud delivery, focused implementations, and easier integration are expanding access to advanced forecasting, inventory optimization, and scenario planning. These capabilities help SMBs identify disruptions earlier, compare operational and financial tradeoffs, and translate planning recommendations into purchasing, replenishment, production, and inventory decisions. Closer connections between planning and execution are reducing manual coordination and shortening response times.

"SMBs have less margin for planning errors, making decision speed and financial visibility critical to technology value," said Charles Brennan, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. "The strongest ROI comes from giving lean teams the ability to evaluate tradeoffs quickly, act on recommendations, and improve service and working capital without adding unnecessary operational complexity."

AI is increasingly supporting demand analysis, procurement, exception management, anomaly detection, and scenario creation. Explainability and governance remain important to adoption, particularly when recommendations affect consequential inventory and purchasing decisions. Natural-language experiences can also extend advanced analysis to users without dedicated data science resources.

Total cost of ownership continues to shape purchasing decisions. SMBs are evaluating implementation, integration, administration, training, and support alongside subscription costs. Vendors that combine practical AI, accessible scenario modeling, reliable core planning functionality, and strong customer support are helping smaller organizations reduce spreadsheet dependency, improve planner productivity, limit excess inventory and stockouts, and build more responsive supply chain operations.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Eyelit Technologies, GAINS, Infor, John Galt Solutions, RELEX Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Anaplan, ketteQ, and Logility.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are Blue Ridge, Board International, and Flowlity.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are AspenTech, Netstock, sedApta, Slimstock, and Solvoyo.

To download the 2026 SMB SCP Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research