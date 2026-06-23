Nucleus Research Releases 2026 Data Governance Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the data governance market include Alation, Atlan, Collibra, Oracle, and Salesforce (Informatica).

MIAMI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data governance technology is driving ROI as organizations scale AI initiatives and expand access to data across the enterprise. What was once primarily a repository for policies, lineage, and business definitions is becoming a critical layer for ensuring that analytics, automation, and AI systems operate with trusted context. As organizations deploy AI assistants and autonomous agents, the quality and accessibility of governance metadata directly influence the accuracy, transparency, and reliability of outcomes.

The market is placing greater emphasis on business context. Data catalogs, glossaries, ontologies, semantic relationships, lineage maps, and ownership frameworks are being used not only to support governance programs, but also to provide the contextual foundation that AI systems require to deliver relevant and permissioned responses. Organizations are increasingly evaluating governance investments based on their ability to improve trust in data, reduce risk, and accelerate adoption of enterprise AI initiatives.

"Data governance technology is becoming the operational context layer for enterprise AI," said Alexander Wurm, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Frontier models have proven themselves more than capable, yet many organizations find they lack the software and data apparatus around these models to successfully implement desired business cases.

Organizations realize ROI when governance provides the business meaning, controls, and transparency needed to support trusted decisions at scale."

Automation is also reshaping governance programs. Vendors are introducing AI-driven stewardship capabilities that automate classification, ownership mapping, policy propagation, and glossary management. These investments reduce manual effort while extending governance coverage across larger volumes of data and broader user communities. As a result, governance programs are becoming more scalable and sustainable without requiring proportional increases in specialist resources.

Consolidation across the market reflects growing demand for unified platforms that connect governance, data management, analytics, and AI. Buyers are prioritizing solutions that combine usability with strong lineage, auditability, and policy controls. The result is a market increasingly focused on helping organizations improve data trust, accelerate AI adoption, and strengthen governance outcomes through automation and business context.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Alation, Atlan, Collibra, Oracle, and Salesforce (Informatica).

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Ataccama, BigID, OneTrust, and OvalEdge.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are Coalesce, Monte Carlo, Atlassian (Secoda), Select Star, and ServiceNow.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are IBM, Precisely, and Quest Software.

To download the 2026 Data Governance Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research