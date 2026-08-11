Nucleus Research Releases 2026 Manufacturing Execution System Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the MES market include Eyelit Technologies, Honeywell Technologies, Infor, Parsec Automation, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens.

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Research today published new analysis on the manufacturing execution system (MES) market, finding that adoption continues to grow as manufacturers navigate labor constraints, supply chain volatility, regulatory pressure, and increasingly complex operations. Quality, traceability, downtime reduction, and production visibility remain the core drivers of investment, with manufacturers using MES to raise output without adding headcount and to connect plant floor performance more directly to planning and supply chain decisions. Even modest gains in productivity, quality, or equipment availability can generate significant financial value when applied across high volume production or multiple facilities.

The research also points to a market extending beyond traditional execution functions, with vendors connecting MES to quality management, planning, connected worker tools, asset and maintenance data, and analytics. Adoption is broadening into small and midsize manufacturers as production complexity, regulatory demands, and customer expectations around traceability continue to rise. Artificial intelligence is playing a growing role in vendor roadmaps, with current adoption concentrated in natural language data access, reporting, and shift handovers, while more advanced applications in yield analysis, predictive maintenance, and quality recommendations begin to take shape.

"Manufacturers want proof that execution improvements show up in the numbers that matter to the business," said Charles Brennan, Senior Analyst at Nucleus Research. "The platforms delivering the strongest returns are the ones translating plant floor data into measurable gains in throughput, labor utilization, and delivery performance, rather than simply adding another layer of reporting."

Nucleus Research found that manufacturers are increasingly evaluating MES investments on their ability to scale these operational gains across production lines, plants, and broader manufacturing networks, positioning the technology as a central driver of operational and financial performance.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Eyelit Technologies, Honeywell Technologies, Infor, Parsec Automation, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Applied Materials, Critical Manufacturing, Dassault Systèmes, iTAC, Körber, and Velotic.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are 42Q, Apprentice.io, AVEVA, Sepasoft, and Tulip.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are Aegis Software, AspenTech, MASS Group, and SAP.

To download the 2026 Manufacturing Execution System Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research