Nucleus Security Named Finalist for Two Cyber Defense Magazine Innovation Awards

Unified exposure management leader recognized as a Top InfoSec Innovator and one of the Top 25 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies in the World.

Visit Nucleus Security in the Black Hat USA Business Hall, Booth #5533

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified exposure management, today announced that during BlackHat USA 2026 it has been named a finalist in both the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards and Top 25 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies in the World 2026 by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Judging continues through October 2026, where winners will be announced online, in print and during CyberDefenseCon 2026, taking place October 20-21, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation-only conference at https://www.cisoconference.com.

"This is meaningful validation of the work our team is doing to solve one of cybersecurity's most persistent challenges," said Steve Carter, CEO of Nucleus Security. "Organizations do not need more vulnerability data, they need a better way to understand what matters, mobilize the right teams, and prove that risk is being reduced. That is the standard we continue to build toward for our customers."

"Nucleus Security embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, using AI-driven insights to help organizations understand exposure, identify what matters most, and accelerate remediation at scale. Nucleus unifies vulnerability, asset, and threat data across the security and IT ecosystem into a single operational view, giving teams the context to investigate risk, prioritize action, and make defensible decisions. Combining intelligent analysis with deterministic automation, Nucleus serves as both the system of record and system of action for exposure management. Automated workflows, clear ownership, and a complete audit trail reduce manual effort and show why every remediation decision was made. Nucleus is also the only FedRAMP-certified unified vulnerability management solution, supporting government agencies and Defense Industrial Base contractors in meeting CISA, CMMC 2.0, and NIST requirements.

To learn more, visit https://nucleussec.com/

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences, Black Hat Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award-winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

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SOURCE Nucleus Security