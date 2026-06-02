Nucleus Security Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

SARASOTA, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the Security industry category. The list, available at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of a comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace that covered critical elements, including management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score.

"The best part of building Nucleus is watching our team move fast, stay committed to the mission, and see the impact of their work inside our customers' environments. They're passionate about solving hard problems, and they get to do real work that matters. It's inspiring, and we're building the kind of place you hope to work at least once in your career. This recognition is theirs," said Steve Carter, CEO, Nucleus Security.

Nucleus is defining the Unified Exposure Management category, delivering an orchestration platform that operationalizes context, adapts to each enterprise, and closes the gap between data and action. Nucleus integrates security and asset data from more than 200 tools, business context, and AI-driven exploit intelligence into a shared, up-to-date view of exposure to drive prioritized action and measurable risk reduction across the organization.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. As a FedRAMP Moderate Authorized vendor, Nucleus Security supports federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense, Defense Industrial Base contractors operating under CMMC 2.0 and NIST SP 800-171, and state and local governments in operationalizing CISA mandates, NIST Risk Management Framework requirements, and Zero Trust objectives. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from across the security and IT toolchain into a single operational view, with dynamic automations that help teams operationalize their vulnerability management programs. Nucleus Security is transforming how federal agencies, defense contractors, and enterprises secure their digital assets, networks, and missions.

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, visit https://nucleussec.com/get-started/.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact: Guyer Group | [email protected]

SOURCE Nucleus Security