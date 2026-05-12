Nucleus Security Earns Two GOVIES Government Security Awards from Security Today

FedRAMP Moderate Authorized exposure management platform recognized in Cyber Defense Solutions and Security & Risk Intelligence categories for advancing mission outcomes across federal civilian, defense, and SLED agencies

SARASOTA, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, today announced that it has been honored with two awards at The GOVIES Government Security Awards from Security Today. The FedRAMP Moderate Authorized company was recognized in the Cyber Defense Solutions category for its unified exposure management platform and in the Security & Risk Intelligence category for Nucleus Insights, the company's first-party vulnerability intelligence engine.

Launched in 2009, The GOVIES honor outstanding government security products across categories spanning artificial intelligence, security and risk intelligence, and cyber defense — recognizing solutions that strengthen the security posture of federal, state, local, and defense organizations.

"Nucleus Security was born from firsthand experience with the security challenges government agencies face every day. We built this company because vulnerability data and compliance work at federal scale needed a better operating model, one that could meet Binding Operational Directives (BOD) timelines and support continuous monitoring without burning out the workforce," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. "Winning two GOVIES validates that the platform we've built for security operations is delivering on that original mission."

"With evolving threats and rapid advances in technology, innovation has never been more important in the government security market," said Ralph C. Jensen, Publisher of Security Today. "The GOVIES winners represent the companies and solutions pushing the industry forward and helping organizations strengthen safety, security, and operational effectiveness."

Built for the Mission

As a FedRAMP Moderate Authorized vendor, Nucleus Security is built to meet the demands of federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense (DoD), Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors operating under CMMC 2.0 and NIST SP 800-171 requirements, and state, local, and education (SLED) organizations. The platform is engineered to help agencies operationalize the requirements of CISA Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01 and the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog, support NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF) reporting and federal vulnerability management workflows, advance Zero Trust objectives outlined in OMB Memorandum M-22-09,and align with Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program reporting requirements.

Nucleus 3.0, the company's next-generation exposure management platform, is built around three strategic pillars: context, speed, and flexibility. The platform ingests data from an ecosystem of 200+ data sources to unify fragmented security data, mission and business context, and AI-enriched threat intelligence into a single operational view through the Nucleus Query Language (NQL). Capabilities purpose-built for public sector environments include:

An NQL-powered All Findings interface for governed, role-specific data collections aligned to least-privilege access

interface for governed, role-specific data collections aligned to least-privilege access A Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server for secure, auditable, natural-language interactions and AI-driven automation

for secure, auditable, natural-language interactions and AI-driven automation Customizable Customer Risk Scores that align prioritization to agency mission priorities, the CISA KEV Catalog, and SSVC prioritization workflows

that align prioritization to agency mission priorities, the CISA KEV Catalog, and SSVC prioritization workflows Nucleus Insights, a first-party AI-driven threat and vulnerability intelligence feed covering more than 300,000 CVEs

The GOVIES wins add to a string of industry recognition for Nucleus Security in 2026, including back-to-back SC Awards for Best Vulnerability Management Solution, four Gold wins at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and four Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. Nucleus serves more than 500 global enterprises, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and government organizations, with customers reporting 60 percent reductions in high-priority risk within 90 days and 86 percent reductions in critical vulnerabilities within six months — measurable outcomes that translate directly to mission readiness and improved cyber posture across the federal enterprise.

About Security Today

Security Today features news, insights, trends, and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users, and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified vulnerability and exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. As a FedRAMP Moderate Authorized vendor, Nucleus Security supports federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense, Defense Industrial Base contractors operating under CMMC 2.0 and NIST SP 800-171, and state and local governments in operationalizing CISA mandates, NIST Risk Management Framework requirements, and Zero Trust objectives. Delivering unmatched time to value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from across the security and IT toolchain into a single operational view, with dynamic automations that help teams operationalize their vulnerability management programs. Nucleus Security is transforming how federal agencies, defense contractors, and enterprises secure their digital assets, networks, and missions.

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, visit https://nucleussec.com/get-started/ .

Media Contact: Guyer Group | [email protected]

SOURCE Nucleus Security