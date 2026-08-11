Nucleus Security Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Ranked #1084, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified exposure management, today announced it has been ranked No. 1084 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"Making the Inc. 5000 again this year is a reflection of the trust our customers have placed in Nucleus and the work our team has done to solve a problem that continues to get harder as enterprise attack surfaces grow," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO of Nucleus Security. "Organizations don't need more vulnerability data; they need a better way to understand what matters, act faster, and know their exposure is being reduced. Our growth shows that this has become a business-critical priority for enterprises and government agencies alike."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the enterprise leader in unified exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Delivering unmatched time-to-value, Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all your security and business tools into a single view, enriching every vulnerability with Nucleus Insights' curated threat intelligence, risk ratings, and exploit flags, embedded directly into your workflows. With powerful dynamic automations and AI-driven prioritization, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program and focus remediation efforts where it matters most. As the only FedRAMP Authorized vulnerability management vendor, Nucleus Security supports federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense, Defense Industrial Base contractors operating under CMMC 2.0 and NIST SP 800-171, and state and local governments in operationalizing CISA mandates, NIST Risk Management Framework requirements.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Nucleus Security