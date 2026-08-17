Nukleus Names Raiders Running Back Ashton Jeanty as Investor and Face of the Business of Sports Platform

Jeanty joins as an investor and the face of Nukleus, giving athletes and the professionals who manage their careers one shared source of truth instead of scattered spreadsheets and side conversations.

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nukleus, a career operating system for the business of sports, today announced that Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has joined the platform as an investor and its face, ahead of its public launch later this month. The partnership puts one of the NFL's rising stars behind a system built to solve a problem most athletes live with: a career run by a team, an agent, a lawyer, a CPA, a financial advisor, a marketing agent, working off scattered emails, PDFs, and spreadsheets instead of one shared source of truth. Nukleus replaces the fragments with one platform, giving everyone in an athlete's orbit the same data at the same time.

Ashton Jeanty. Photo by Ben Miller, Chief Creative Officer, Nukleus. Ashton Jeanty displays the Nukleus app on his phone. Photo by Ben Miller, Chief Creative Officer, Nukleus.

"The athlete is the nucleus. Everyone around them, from agents and lawyers to brands and advisors, should be operating off the same information, not chasing it down separately every time something changes," said Hector Rivas, founder and CEO of Nukleus. "I've spent years around the business of sports, watching deals, data, and decisions get lost between people who know they'd be better off working together, but never had a way to actually do it. Nukleus is the system that keeps them on the same team."

Rivas founded and ran a sports agency, giving him visibility into every piece of the business, not just one. That experience shapes Nukleus's AI infrastructure, built on a knowledge base of collective bargaining agreements, contract structures, and athlete benefits to support the professionals working on an athlete's behalf.

"Coming into the NFL, you become a CEO, directing a team of agents, advisors, and marketers, whether you're ready or not. Nukleus is what finally gets them all on the same page, so I can actually run that team the way it should be run. That's why I invested in it," said Jeanty.

Unlike athlete-only tools, Nukleus serves the full ecosystem of sports: athletes join free, while the agents, CPAs, advisors, marketing agencies, brand collectives, trainers, and lawyers who serve them subscribe to run their side of the business.

Nukleus's leadership team includes founder and CEO Hector Rivas, who previously led ThriftBooks to more than $150 million in annual revenue; CTO Eric Ahlstrom (ESPN, Microsoft, Oracle); Chief Creative Officer Ben Miller (former creative director, University of Washington Football and CAA Sports); and CFO Matt Porter (former Controller, Disruptive Sports).

Nukleus opens to the public later this month. More information is available at nukleus.co.

About Nukleus

Nukleus is the operating system for the business of sports, connecting athletes with the agents, lawyers, CPAs, financial advisors, and marketing professionals who manage their careers. Nukleus replaces fragmented tools with a single shared system and is based in Washington state. Learn more at nukleus.co.

Contact:

Doug Hall

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SOURCE Nukleus