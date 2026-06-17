NUNM Opens Downtown Portland Campus, Marking 70 Years and Investing in the City's Future

PORTLAND, Ore., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Natural Medicine will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 26 to celebrate the opening of its new downtown campus and mark 70 years since its founding. The event will feature Portland Mayor Keith Wilson and Oregon State Senator Lisa Reynolds, MD, and will bring together students, alumni, faculty, leaders, and community partners from across Oregon.

The university began classes in the new building at 1621 SW 1st Ave. on June 1, relocating from its long-time home in Lair Hill, where it had been based since 1996. The move places students and educators in the heart of downtown Portland and reflects a continued commitment to the city.

The new campus represents a meaningful investment in the revitalization of Portland's urban core. Through the adaptive reuse of an existing building, the university is contributing to increased activity and connection in downtown. The daily presence of students, faculty, and staff is expected to support local businesses and strengthen the surrounding community.

"This moment reflects both our history and where we are headed," said NUNM President Melanie Henriksen. "For 70 years, we have prepared graduates who support whole-person health. Bringing our campus into downtown Portland allows us to be more connected, more accessible, and more engaged in the life of the city. We see this as an investment in Portland's future and in the communities we serve."

Phase 1 of the campus is now complete and includes classrooms, teaching labs, a library, student spaces, and offices. Future plans for Phase 2 include a primary care health center, a Food as Medicine teaching kitchen, and a clinical simulation center, pending funding. The certified PCPCH-designated NUNM Health Center will remain at the Lair Hill campus for the time being, pending additional funding for Phase 2 expansion.

The new campus strengthens the university's ability to educate and retain healthcare professionals while expanding future opportunities for community-based services, including increased access for underserved populations.

The June 26 event celebrates both a major milestone and a continued investment in Portland's future. As the city evolves, NUNM's downtown presence highlights the role of education, innovation, and community connection in building a more vibrant and resilient city.

Event Details:

What: NUNM Campus Ribbon Cutting & 70th Anniversary Celebration

When: Friday, June 26, 2026

Time: 2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where:

National University of Natural Medicine

1621 SW 1st Ave.

Portland, OR 97201

About the National University of Natural Medicine:

Founded in 1956, the National University of Natural Medicine is the oldest accredited naturopathic medical university in North America and a recognized leader in integrative health education. NUNM prepares future healthcare professionals through graduate and professional degree programs that combine evidence-informed natural medicine, nutrition, integrative healthcare, and whole-person patient care. For 70 years, the university has advanced its mission of transforming healthcare through education, research, and community engagement.

SOURCE National University of Natural Medicine