NUNM Receives $1.5 Million Gift to Support Campus Expansion, Future Integrative Medicine Center

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) has received a $1.5 million gift from alumnus Dr. Noel Peterson, ND '78, and his wife, Teresa Shelley, to support campus expansion and the future of integrative medical education and clinical care. The investment comes as demand for integrative medicine and primary care providers continues to grow nationwide.

Dr. Noel Peterson & Teresa Shelley

A portion of the gift has already been received and is supporting Phase 1 of NUNM's campus development, including academic and administrative renovations and infrastructure improvements. University leaders said the early contribution has accelerated construction progress and positioned the institution to advance the next phase of development.

In recognition of the donation, NUNM's planned clinical facility, part of Phase 2 of the campus expansion, will be named the Peterson-Shelley Center for Integrative Medicine. The facility will serve as a teaching clinic and community health center focused on integrative, whole-person care while providing hands-on clinical education for students.

The gift reflects a longstanding family commitment to naturopathic medical education. Shelley's mother, Kathleen Shelley, PhD, contributed to national efforts supporting federal recognition of the Council on Naturopathic Medical Education, helping advance professional accreditation standards.

"Transformational projects depend on partners willing to invest in the future," said Carrie Baldwin-Sayre, ND '04, Vice President of Advancement and Strategic Communications at NUNM. "This gift strengthens our ability to expand clinical training opportunities and increase access to integrative healthcare in our community."

Peterson, a 1978 graduate of NUNM, has remained closely connected to the university throughout a career focused on regenerative and whole-person medicine.

"NUNM shaped how I practice medicine and serve my patients," Peterson said. "We believe healthcare should be personal, integrative, and accessible, and this investment supports the next generation of providers and the communities they will serve."

University officials described the gift as a major milestone in NUNM's campus redevelopment and a significant investment in the future of integrative healthcare education.

About National University of Natural Medicine

Founded in 1956, the National University of Natural Medicine is the longest-standing accredited naturopathic medical school in North America. Based in Portland, Oregon, NUNM offers degrees in naturopathic medicine, Chinese medicine, nutrition, integrative health sciences, and research. NUNM Health Centers serves as the university's teaching clinic. Learn more at nunm.edu and nunmhealthcenters.com.

SOURCE National University of Natural Medicine