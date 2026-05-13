Nurse Next Door Expansion Update: Home Care Leader Marks 12 Months of Growth

Leading home care franchise Nurse Next Door continues its expansion across the United States, significantly scaling its presence in both pre-existing territories and greenfield markets.

WASHINGTON, May. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nurse Next Door, a global leader in "Happier Aging," has experienced significant growth in the US in the last 12 months. The brand has expanded its US footprint in 15 US states. The expansion added 7 new states to its existing reach.

Addressing the Gap in Traditional Clinical Models

The American healthcare landscape is currently facing a "care gap." Traditional clinical models often prioritize medical tasks over the emotional well-being of seniors, leading to increased isolation and a decline in mental health. Nurse Next Door is solving this by moving away from clinical sterility in favor of a purpose-driven approach.

"We aren't just growing; we are redefining what it means to age in America," says Arif Abdulla, Vice President of Global Franchising at Nurse Next Door. "The momentum we've built over the last year is a direct result of our culture and the incredible caliber of Franchise Partners who are joining our mission. Seeing the pink footprint spread across new states confirms that our message of Happier Aging is exactly what U.S. communities are looking for."

Expansion and Market Reach

The brand has successfully launched in 7 new markets, providing more entrepreneurs with the opportunity to start a home care business that impacts their local community. New territories include:

New Jersey

New Mexico

Hawaii

Connecticut

Kentucky

Indiana

Oregon

Furthermore, Nurse Next Door has strengthened its presence in existing high-growth states including

New Jersey

Texas

California

Illinois

South Carolina

Virginia

Arizona

Georgia.

Scalable Opportunities for Franchise Partners

Entrepreneurs looking for home care franchise opportunities are increasingly drawn to Nurse Next Door's centralized 24/7 Care Services Platform. This proprietary system manages high-volume client intakes and caregiver scheduling, allowing partners to scale without the administrative burden typically found in the industry. Combined with the brand's "bold pink" identity, franchisees possess a competitive edge to capture market share from day one.

Click here to learn more about starting a home care business with Nurse Next Door.

About Nurse Next Door

Nurse Next Door is an award-winning home care franchise dedicated to Happier Aging, a unique approach to home care that focuses on rediscovering a senior's passions and purpose. With 400+ locations, Nurse Next Door provides a full spectrum of premium home care services across the United States, Canada, Australia, and England.

SOURCE Nurse Next Door Professional Home Care Services Inc.