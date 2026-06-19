Nurse Next Door Joins Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)

Membership reinforces Nurse Next Door's commitment to industry standards, advocacy, and quality consumer care.

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nurse Next Door, a North American home care provider, today announced its membership in the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA). The alignment pairs one of America's fastest-growing home care networks with the nation's premier trade association for private-duty home care providers.

By joining the HCAOA, Nurse Next Door aligns its 250+ American locations with a network dedicated to safety, ethics, and best practices in the home care industry.

Key Partnership Benefits

Through this partnership, Nurse Next Door franchise owners and caregivers gain access to:

Advanced industry research

Specialized training resources

Legislative advocacy at state and federal levels.

"Aligning with HCAOA ensures our care teams have the regulatory updates and advanced training needed to elevate patient care standards," said Cathy Thorpe, President & CEO of Nurse Next Door. "This directly supports our mission as the demand for high-quality home care rises."

Mitigating Risk and Scaling Services

The HCAOA represents more than 4,000 companies across the United States, championing the value of private-duty home care to policymakers and healthcare systems. Incorporating these resources allows Nurse Next Door to scale its services efficiently while mitigating regulatory risks.

Maintaining Premium Client Satisfaction

The integration of HCAOA resources will enhance Nurse Next Door's ability to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape, ensuring that local franchise offices remain compliant with shifting regulations while maintaining the brand's world-class client satisfaction, currently backed by an elite Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80.

Click here to learn more about franchising with Nurse Next Door.

Forward-Thinking Operational Support

Nurse Next Door is dedicated to pairing premium, client-focused care with forward-thinking operational support. This commitment to innovation is a key reason why community leaders and entrepreneurs choose Nurse Next Door when exploring US home care franchise opportunities.

About Nurse Next Door

Nurse Next Door is an award-winning home care franchise dedicated to Happier Aging, a unique approach to home care that focuses on rediscovering a senior's passions and purpose. With 400+ locations, Nurse Next Door provides a full spectrum of premium home care services across the United States, Canada, Australia, and England.

SOURCE Nurse Next Door Professional Home Care Services Inc.