Nuvei and BlackLine Partner to Modernize the Invoice-to-Cash Process Through Embedded Payments

Enterprises can now accept payments directly inside BlackLine, shortening collection cycles, removing manual reconciliation steps, and improving cash flow visibility

MONTREAL and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei, the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere, today announced a partnership with BlackLine, the Agentic Financial Operations Platform™ for the Office of the CFO, to embed payment acceptance directly into BlackLine's invoice-to-cash platform.

The partnership, already live with enterprise customers, combines BlackLine's invoice presentment and payment capabilities with Nuvei's payments infrastructure, enabling customers to settle an invoice the moment they receive it and have that payment matched and reconciled automatically.

The invoice-to-cash process has become increasingly digital. Payment acceptance often has not. While invoicing, accounts receivable, and financial reporting now operate through modern finance platforms, payments frequently remain disconnected from the workflows that manage them, which delays collections, forces manual reconciliation, and limits visibility into cash flow.

With payment acceptance embedded directly within BlackLine's invoice presentment and payment workflows, finance teams can manage invoicing, payments, and reconciliation in a single platform.

Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei, said: "Payments should feel like a natural extension of the invoice-to-cash process, not a separate workflow. Finance teams expect it to work inside the systems they already use to manage receivables, collections, and cash flow. By partnering with BlackLine, we are embedding Nuvei's global payments infrastructure directly into those workflows to help enterprises accelerate collections, improve visibility, and reduce complexity."

Andy Liley, Managing Director, Invoice-to-Cash at BlackLine, added: "Finance leaders are under increasing pressure to improve cash flow while operating more efficiently. Offering flexibility in customer payment receipts plays a critical role in that process, yet it has often remained separate from the systems used to manage invoicing, collections, and receivables. This partnership brings those capabilities together, helping customers streamline invoice-to-cash operations while delivering a better payment experience."

The integration enables enterprises to:

Accept cards, bank transfers, and local payment methods directly on the invoice

Match incoming payments to open receivables automatically, without manual keying

Track payment status and cash position in real time

Give payers a single place to view, question, and settle an invoice

Collect funds in 150 currencies across more than 190 markets without leaving existing finance workflows

Keeping payment and invoice data connected throughout the workflow helps finance teams improve accuracy, visibility, and control while reducing operational complexity.

More broadly, Nuvei continues to embed payment capabilities into the systems businesses rely on to manage critical financial workflows. As enterprises modernize invoice-to-cash operations, payment acceptance is increasingly becoming part of the finance technology stack rather than a separate process. By integrating directly within platforms such as BlackLine, Nuvei is extending its infrastructure into the systems that help businesses manage liquidity, working capital, and cash flow.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform™, powered by Studio360 and Verity™ AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and every process where finance owns the controls and guarantees its integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables leading companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 190 markets, with local acquiring in 52 markets, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally through one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Media Contact:

Samantha Darilek

Blackline

[email protected]

Alex Hammond

Nuvei

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvei