NWPX Infrastructure Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Record net sales of $159.5 million, up 19.7% year-over-year, and record gross profit of $34.4 million, up 35.5% year-over-year

Record Water Transmission Systems segment ("WTS") net sales of $113.2 million, up 33.8% year-over-year, and record WTS gross profit of $24.2 million, up 60.9% year-over-year

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment ("Precast") net sales of $46.3 million, down 4.8% year-over-year, and Precast gross profit of $10.1 million, down 1.7% year-over-year

Record second quarter net income of $15.8 million, or $ 1.62 per diluted share

WTS backlog 1 of $305 million; backlog including confirmed orders 2 of $423 million

Precast order book 3 of $61 million

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWPX) ("NWPX Infrastructure" and the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company will broadcast its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. PT.

Management Commentary

"The second quarter of 2026 marked another outstanding quarter for NWPX Infrastructure as we delivered record financial results highlighted by revenue of $159.5 million, gross profit of $34.4 million, representing a 21.5% gross margin, and diluted earnings per share of $1.62," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of NWPX Infrastructure. "These results reflect the strength of our diversified business model and the disciplined execution of our long-term strategy."

Mr. Montross continued, "Our Water Transmission Systems segment once again delivered exceptional performance, establishing new quarterly records with revenue of $113.2 million and gross profit of $24.2 million. Gross margin expanded 360 basis points over the prior-year quarter to 21.4%, demonstrating the continued benefits of disciplined project execution and favorable pricing. We also exited the quarter with WTS backlog including confirmed orders of approximately $423 million, supported by robust bidding activity throughout the quarter, which is continuing into the third quarter."

"In our Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment, the quarter began slower than anticipated as unusually heavy rainfall in Texas and customer-driven project delays at our Utah facilities impacted activity during April and May. However, business conditions improved significantly during June, allowing the segment to finish the quarter with strong momentum. Gross margins improved 70 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025, and our order book ended the quarter at $61 million, positioning the business well for the remainder of the year."

Mr. Montross concluded, "Looking ahead, we expect performance in the third quarter of 2026 to be comparable to, or stronger than, the second quarter of 2026. Demand across our end markets remains healthy, bidding activity continues at elevated levels, and our Precast business is carrying positive momentum into the second half of the year. As a result, 2026 is shaping up to be a historic year for NWPX Infrastructure."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Consolidated

Net sales increased 19.7% to $159.5 million from $133.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross profit increased 35.5% to $34.4 million, or 21.5% of net sales, from $25.4 million, or 19.0% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025.

Net income increased 74.7% to $15.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. The second quarter 2026 marked the highest net income in the Company's history aside from the third quarter of 2018 which included a $21.9 million bargain purchase gain associated with the acquisition of Ameron Water Transmission Group, LLC.4

Water Transmission Systems Segment (WTS)

WTS net sales increased 33.8% to $113.2 million from $84.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 driven by a 26% increase in tons produced resulting from changes in project timing and a 6% increase in selling price per ton due to changes in product mix.

WTS gross profit increased 60.9% to $24.2 million, or 21.4% of WTS net sales, from $15.1 million, or 17.8% of WTS net sales, in the second quarter of 2025 due to increased volume, including related operational efficiency gains, and favorable project pricing and product mix.

WTS backlog was $305 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $373 million as of March 31, 2026, and $298 million as of June 30, 2025. Backlog including confirmed orders was $423 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $430 million as of March 31, 2026, and $348 million as of June 30, 2025.

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems Segment (Precast)

Precast net sales decreased 4.8% to $46.3 million from $48.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 driven by an 11% decrease in volume shipped partially offset by a 7% increase in selling prices primarily due to changes in product mix.

Precast gross profit decreased 1.7% to $10.1 million, or 21.9% of Precast net sales, from $10.3 million, or 21.2% of Precast net sales, in the second quarter of 2025.

Precast order book was $61 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $55 million as of March 31, 2026, and $56 million as of June 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had no outstanding revolving loan borrowings and additional borrowing capacity of approximately $124 million under the revolving credit facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to a $7.5 million increase in net income adjusted for noncash items and a $1.1 million increase in cash from changes in working capital.

Capital expenditures were $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

____________________ 1 NWPX Infrastructure defines "backlog" as the balance of remaining performance obligations under signed contracts for Water Transmission Systems products for which revenue is recognized over time. 2 NWPX Infrastructure defines "confirmed orders" as Water Transmission Systems projects for which the Company has been notified that it is the successful bidder, but a binding agreement has not been executed. 3 NWPX Infrastructure defines "order book" as unfulfilled orders outstanding at the measurement date for its Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment. 4 In the third quarter of 2018 the Company reported net income of $27.8 million, or $2.86 per diluted share which, amongst other non-recurring items, included a bargain purchase gain of $21.9 million associated with our acquisition of Ameron Water Transmission Group, LLC. Without this noncash item and other nonrecurring items reported for that quarter, the adjusted net income reconciled to $2.1 million, or $0.21 per share. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in our Form 8‑K filed on November 8, 2018 for additional information.

Conference Call Details

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.nwpx.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Thursday, August 13, 2026, by dialing 1‑844‑512‑2921 in the U.S. or 1‑412‑317‑6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 13761312.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. Under the Northwest Pipe Company brand, the Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings. The Company also provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products, lined precast sanitary sewer system structures, water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment, and stormwater quality products. The Company has broadened its manufacturing footprint by bringing lined and engineered precast products into production at additional facilities. This increases the Company's capacity and improves regional availability. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the Company operates 14 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release by Scott Montross contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of important factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, those that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include changes in demand and market prices for its products, product mix, bidding activity and order modifications or cancelations, timing of customer orders and deliveries, production schedules, price and availability of raw materials and other costs central to producing and shipping our products, excess or shortage of production capacity, product quality assurance failures that result in decreased sales and operating margin, product returns, product liability, warranty, or other claims, international trade policy and regulations, changes in trade policy (in particular with Canada and Mexico) and duties imposed on imports and exports and the related impacts on the Company, economic uncertainty and associated trends in macroeconomic conditions, including potential recession, inflation, and the state of the housing and commercial construction markets, interest rate risk and changes in market interest rates, including the impact on the Company's customers and related demand for its products, the Company's ability to identify and complete organic and inorganic initiatives to grow its business, the Company's ability to effectively integrate future acquisitions into its business and operations that produce accretive financial results, effects of security breaches, computer viruses, and cybersecurity incidents, increased use of artificial intelligence by us and our competitors, as well as related legal and regulatory requirements, timing and amount of share repurchases, impacts of U.S. tax reform legislation on the Company's results of operations, and the impact on its customers and related demand for its products, delays or reductions in state or local government spending due to revisions to federal appropriations brought on by policy changes, staffing levels or the inability to pass budget reconciliation legislation, adequacy of the Company's insurance coverage, supply chain challenges, the Company's ability to attract and retain talented employees, impact of geopolitical trends, changes, and events, including the various military conflicts or tensions and the regional and global ramifications of these conditions, operating problems at the Company's manufacturing operations including fires, explosions, inclement weather, and floods and other natural disasters, effectiveness of future implementations or conversions of enterprise resource planning or other key systems, material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate such weaknesses, impacts of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, and other risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and from time to time in its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. If the Company does update or correct one or more forward-looking statements, investors and others should not conclude that it will make additional updates or corrections with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company is presenting backlog including confirmed orders. This non-GAAP financial measure is provided to better enable investors and others to assess the Company's ongoing operating results and compare them with its competitors. This should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

For more information, visit www.nwpx.com .

Contact:

Aaron Wilkins

Chief Financial Officer

NWPX Infrastructure

[email protected]

Or

Addo Investor Relations

[email protected]

NWPX INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net sales:































Water Transmission Systems

$ 113,199



$ 84,588



$ 206,652



$ 163,034

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



46,277





48,594





91,078





86,263

Total net sales



159,476





133,182





297,730





249,297



































Cost of sales:































Water Transmission Systems



88,971





69,533





165,105





135,805

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



36,146





38,284





71,601





68,762

Total cost of sales



125,117





107,817





236,706





204,567



































Gross profit:































Water Transmission Systems



24,228





15,055





41,547





27,229

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



10,131





10,310





19,477





17,501

Total gross profit



34,359





25,365





61,024





44,730



































Selling, general, and administrative expense



13,208





12,129





27,216





25,925

Operating income



21,151





13,236





33,808





18,805

Other income (expense)



492





20





713





(7)

Interest income



156





1





164





35

Interest expense



(320)





(763)





(668)





(1,398)

Income before income taxes



21,479





12,494





34,017





17,435

Income tax expense



5,645





3,431





7,649





4,408

Net income

$ 15,834



$ 9,063



$ 26,368



$ 13,027



































Net income per share:































Basic

$ 1.64



$ 0.91



$ 2.74



$ 1.31

Diluted

$ 1.62



$ 0.91



$ 2.69



$ 1.30



































Shares used in per share calculations:































Basic



9,638





9,882





9,608





9,908

Diluted



9,791





9,961





9,798





10,041



NWPX INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,320



$ 2,273

Trade and other receivables, net



98,409





78,171

Contract assets



105,528





91,036

Inventories



91,079





74,287

Prepaid expenses and other



3,941





5,665

Total current assets



318,277





251,432

Property and equipment, net



164,493





157,509

Operating lease right-of-use assets



85,957





86,894

Goodwill



55,504





55,504

Intangible assets, net



22,405





23,008

Other assets



5,262





5,283

Total assets

$ 651,898



$ 579,630



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 2,994



$ 2,994

Accounts payable



44,464





22,190

Accrued liabilities



26,754





27,743

Contract liabilities



37,947





8,794

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



5,232





4,829

Total current liabilities



117,391





66,550

Borrowings on line of credit



-





276

Long-term debt



6,985





8,482

Operating lease liabilities



85,372





86,223

Deferred income taxes



12,819





12,484

Other long-term liabilities



10,729





10,832

Total liabilities



233,296





184,847



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



96





96

Additional paid-in-capital



110,204





113,088

Retained earnings



308,110





281,742

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



192





(143)

Total stockholders' equity



418,602





394,783

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 651,898



$ 579,630



NWPX INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 26,368



$ 13,027

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and finance lease amortization



8,288





7,278

Amortization of intangible assets



2,099





2,016

Share-based compensation expense



3,703





2,692

Noncash operating lease expense



3,039





3,172

Deferred income taxes



331





453

Other, net



(25)





841

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade and other receivables



(19,456)





(11,829)

Contract assets, net



14,661





(6,433)

Inventories



(14,894)





3,293

Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,864





2,816

Accounts payable



20,961





552

Accrued and other liabilities



(1,049)





(5,005)

Operating lease liabilities



(2,550)





(2,601)

Net cash provided by operating activities



43,340





10,272



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(7,688)





(7,165)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(8,853)





-

Other investing activities



25





21

Net cash used in investing activities



(16,516)





(7,144)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings on line of credit



1,239





89,184

Repayments on line of credit



(1,515)





(83,217)

Payments on other debt



(1,500)





(1,500)

Payments on finance lease liabilities



(1,195)





(803)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards



(4,058)





(2,313)

Repurchase of common stock



(2,722)





(7,455)

Other financing activities



(26)





-

Net cash used in financing activities



(9,777)





(6,104)



















Change in cash and cash equivalents



17,047





(2,976)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



2,273





5,007

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 19,320



$ 2,031



SOURCE NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.