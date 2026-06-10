NWPX Infrastructure Successfully Completes First Installation of Revolutionary Radial Bending Joint Technology

Patent-pending innovation establishes the world's first intentionally curved steel microtunnel installation and expands possibilities in trenchless infrastructure construction

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, today announced the successful completion of the first field installation of its patent-pending Permalok® Radial Bending Joint, a breakthrough technology that enables steel casing pipe to be installed along intentionally curved alignments during microtunneling operations.

The first installation of the Permalok® Radial Bending Joint featured 72-inch OD casing pipe manufactured by Northwest Pipe Company, providing the flexibility needed to achieve a 5,500-foot-radius curved alignment. The Permalok® Radial Bending Joint casing pipe enabled construction crews to navigate a tight footprint in a densely populated neighborhood and successfully intercepted an abandoned tunnel beneath Pleasure Bay from the original tunnel exit shaft.

Developed internally by the Company, the Radial Bending Joint retains the advantages of Permalok's® proven press-fit connection system, including weld-free installation, reduced field labor requirements, and compatibility with existing microtunneling boring machines and jacking systems.

Steel casing pipe used in microtunneling applications to this point has been limited to straight-line installations, requiring engineers to design projects around existing underground obstacles, utilities, waterways, and infrastructure. The Permalok® Radial Bending Joint technology allows steel casing pipe to follow controlled horizontal, vertical, diagonal, and compound curves while maintaining the structural integrity and installation efficiency of traditional steel microtunneling.

"This is one of the most significant advancements in steel microtunneling in decades," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. "The successful installation of the Radial Bending Joint demonstrates that curved steel microtunneling is no longer a concept, but a proven reality. We now have field-proven technology that can fundamentally expand the possibilities for infrastructure projects that were previously too complex, too disruptive, or too costly to construct."

The installation, completed beneath New Jersey's Pleasure Bay as part of an emergency wastewater infrastructure project for the Two Rivers Water Reclamation Authority, consisted of approximately 1,290 linear feet of 72-inch steel casing pipe installed along a 5,500-foot-radius curved alignment, providing a critical solution for completing an emergency wastewater conveyance project after construction challenges interrupted a previously planned tunnel. The project was designed by Hazen and Sawyer and was installed by Northeast Remsco Construction.

The successful installation represents a significant milestone for NWPX Infrastructure and its continued focus on innovation and reinforces the Company's leadership position in trenchless infrastructure.

About NWPX Infrastructure – Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. Under the Northwest Pipe Company brand, the Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings. The Company also provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products, lined precast sanitary sewer system structures, water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment, and stormwater quality products. The Company has broadened its manufacturing footprint by bringing lined and engineered precast products into production at additional facilities. This increases the Company's capacity and improves regional availability. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the Company operates 14 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

Contact:

Aaron Wilkins

Chief Financial Officer

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.

360-397-6294 • [email protected]

SOURCE NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.