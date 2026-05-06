NYC'S Largest Small Business Event Returns To Javits Center During National Small Business Week

Presented by Verizon Business, Small Business Expo NYC Brings Together Thousands of Entrepreneurs, Major Brands & Industry Leaders on May 7

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the 2026 New York City Small Business Expo taking place Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Javits Convention Center during National Small Business Week.

Presented by Verizon Business, the event is expected to draw thousands of entrepreneurs, startup founders, executives, and small business owners from across the New York metropolitan area and beyond for a full day of networking, education, innovation, and business growth opportunities.

Thousands of entrepreneurs, startups, and business professionals gather at Small Business Expo NYC 2026 at the Javits Center during National Small Business Week. Presented by Verizon Business, Small Business Expo NYC 2026 brings together major brands, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to support the growth of America's small business community.

This year's Expo is supported by major national brands including Platinum Sponsors American Express and GEICO, as well as Gold Sponsors Adobe, GotPrint.com, Lenovo, PressRelease.com, Red Argyle, SmartMode AI, and many additional companies investing in the growth and success of America's small business community.

The event will also spotlight the newly released State of Small Business Report, offering timely insights into the biggest opportunities, challenges, and economic trends impacting small businesses in 2026 — including AI adoption, inflation, access to capital, hiring, and business confidence.

MEDIA ATTENDEES WILL HAVE ACCESS TO:

Live interview opportunities

Entrepreneur success stories

High-energy networking visuals

Thousands of business owners and startups

Industry experts and keynote speakers

B-roll and on-camera content opportunities

Exhibitor innovation showcases

WHY THIS IS A STORY

National Small Business Week places a national spotlight on entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth.

Thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs are expected to attend from across New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, and surrounding markets.

The release of the new State of Small Business Report provides fresh insight into the realities facing small businesses in today's economy.

Major national brands including Verizon Business, American Express, GEICO, Adobe, Lenovo, and others are participating in support of America's small business ecosystem.

Strong visual and interview opportunities for television, digital, print, and social coverage.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Small Business Expo NYC 2026 WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 2026 | 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM WHERE: Javits Convention Center

429 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10001 WHO: Thousands of entrepreneurs, startups, business owners, exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and industry leaders MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Interviews, B-roll/video footage, keynote coverage, startup showcases, networking visuals, sponsor activations, and expert commentary MEDIA REGISTRATION: Credentialed media may attend complimentary. Advance media RSVP encouraged.

EVENT ORGANIZER STATEMENT

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of New York City and the backbone of the American economy. During National Small Business Week, there is no better place to hear the real stories, challenges, innovations, and momentum shaping the future of entrepreneurship than at Small Business Expo NYC. This year's event gives media direct access to thousands of business owners and the conversations driving today's small business economy."

ABOUT SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

Since 2008, Small Business Expo is America's largest business networking and educational event for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and startups. Hosted in major cities nationwide, Small Business Expo connects business leaders with innovative products, services, educational resources, and strategic networking opportunities designed to help small businesses grow and succeed.

MEDIA CONTACT

Small Business Expo Media Relations

[email protected]

510-909-2120

www.TheSmallBusinessExpo.com

SOURCE Small Business Expo