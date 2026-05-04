82% of Small Businesses Remain Confident Despite Economic Pressure, New 2026 Report Finds

New research from Small Business Expo reveals key trends shaping growth, demand, hiring, and economic outlook among 11,426 U.S. small business owners



NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Small Business Week, Small Business Expo today released its 2026 State of Small Business Report, based on survey data from 11,426 U.S. small business owners, revealing a business environment defined by resilience, disciplined decision-making, and continued adaptation.

The SBE Small Business Index scored the current business environment at 6.8 out of 10, signaling stability with cautious growth among small businesses. Based on survey responses from 11,426 U.S. small business owners across multiple U.S. markets, the index reflects a balance between strong confidence and ongoing challenges around customer demand and economic conditions. Key findings from the 2026 State of Small Business Report by Small Business Expo, based on survey responses from 11,426 U.S. small business owners. The data highlights strong growth confidence (82.2%), customer demand as the top challenge (53.3%), and a business environment defined by stability, adaptation, and cautious growth.

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, 82.2% of small business owners report being confident in their growth over the next six months, highlighting strong underlying optimism across the sector. The report provides a timely snapshot of the small business landscape during a week dedicated to recognizing the critical role small businesses play in the U.S. economy.

Key Findings:

82.2% of small businesses are confident in near-term growth





53.3% cite customer demand as their biggest challenge





Only 10.8% feel fully supported by government policy





Inflation impact is largely moderate—not severe





Most businesses are maintaining current staffing levels





Technology adoption correlates with stronger customer demand

The report also introduces the SBE Small Business Index, which scored the current business environment at 6.8 out of 10, reflecting stability with cautious growth, balanced by ongoing constraints such as customer acquisition and economic uncertainty.

"Small businesses are not pulling back—they're adapting," said Zach Lezberg, CEO & Founder of Small Business Expo. "What we're seeing is a shift toward disciplined growth. Business owners remain confident, but they are navigating real constraints, especially around customer demand and broader economic conditions."

The findings show that while inflation and hiring pressures remain part of the conversation, customer demand has emerged as the most immediate and consistent challenge across industries and confidence levels.

"Technology is no longer just an operational tool—it is increasingly tied to revenue performance," added Zach Lezberg. "Businesses that effectively leverage technology are more likely to experience stronger demand outcomes."

About the Report

The State of Small Business Report is an ongoing research initiative developed by the Small Business Expo Research Team to better understand the realities, challenges, and opportunities facing small business owners across the United States.

The 2026 report is based on survey responses collected from Small Business Expo attendees across multiple U.S. markets in April 2026, representing a diverse mix of industries, business sizes, and stages of growth.

Access the Report

http://thesmallbusinessexpo.com/may-2026-report

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo is the largest business-to-business trade show, conference, and networking event for small business owners and entrepreneurs in the United States. Since 2008, Small Business Expo has connected hundreds of thousands of business owners with industry experts, tools, and resources to help them start, grow, and scale their businesses.

Events are held in 17 major cities across the country, bringing together entrepreneurs, service providers, and industry leaders for education, networking, and business growth opportunities.

In recognition of National Small Business Week, Small Business Expo will host its New York City event on May 7, 2026 at the Javits Convention Center, bringing together thousands of small business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry experts for a full day of education, networking, and business growth opportunities.

About the Small Business Expo Research Team

The Small Business Expo Research Team collects and analyzes first-party data from small business owners nationwide, providing insights into key trends shaping the small business landscape, including growth outlook, customer demand, hiring, operations, policy sentiment, and technology adoption.

Media Contact

Steven Bryant

(212)651-0700

[email protected]

SOURCE Small Business Expo