NYSE Content Update: Fed to Deliver First Rate Decision Under Chair Kevin Warsh

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jun 17, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 17th
- The Federal Reserve will deliver its first decision on interest rates under new Chairman Kevin Warsh:
- The decision will be announced at 2 p.m. ET, with traders anticipating interest rates to hold steady at a target range of 3.50-3.75%.
- Warsh will conduct his first post-decision news conference at 2:30 PM ET.
- ProShares Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman will break down his firm's Ultra SpaceX ETF, which trades on NYSE Arca, on today's NYSE Live.
- 1Password CEO David Faugno will reveal new opportunities for his cybersecurity firm on NYSE Live following this week's acquisition of Apono.
Opening Bell
Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) celebrates its 80th anniversary of founding.
Closing Bell
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing.
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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