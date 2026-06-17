NYSE Content Update: Fed to Deliver First Rate Decision Under Chair Kevin Warsh

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New York Stock Exchange

17 Jun, 2026, 21:17 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 17th

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1Password recently announced acquisition of Apono.
1Password recently announced acquisition of Apono.
Equinor at the NYSE on June 16th. (PRNewsfoto/New York Stock Exchange)
Equinor at the NYSE on June 16th. (PRNewsfoto/New York Stock Exchange)

  • The Federal Reserve will deliver its first decision on interest rates under new Chairman Kevin Warsh:
    • The decision will be announced at 2 p.m. ET, with traders anticipating interest rates to hold steady at a target range of 3.50-3.75%.
    • Warsh will conduct his first post-decision news conference at 2:30 PM ET.
  • ProShares Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman will break down his firm's Ultra SpaceX ETF, which trades on NYSE Arca, on today's NYSE Live.
  • 1Password CEO David Faugno will reveal new opportunities for his cybersecurity firm on NYSE Live following this week's acquisition of Apono.

Opening Bell
Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) celebrates its 80th anniversary of founding.

Closing Bell
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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