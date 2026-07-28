NYSE Content Update: NYSE Wired Brings AI Leaders to Silicon Valley

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New York Stock Exchange

Jul 28, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 28th

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BRINC announced a $125 million funding round
BRINC announced a $125 million funding round
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods at the NYSE on July 27
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods at the NYSE on July 27

  • Investors are tracking new developments across earnings, the economy, and the conflict in the Middle East.
    • Approximately two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady when the Fed announces its decision on Wednesday.
    • ICE Brent Crude Oil slid below $90 a barrel after a pause in fighting over the weekend.
  • The Third Annual NYSE Wired Silicon Valley Robotics and AI Infrastructure Leaders event commences this evening in Menlo Park, California.
  • BRINC Founder + CEO Blake Resnick will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's latest milestone.
    • The tech public safety startup raised $125 million in new funding.
    • Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) led the latest round, with Figma (NYSE: FIG) CEO Dylan Field participating as well.
    • Sam Altman is among notable backers of the company.

Opening Bell
EagleRock (NYSE: EROK) celebrates their IPO

Closing Bell
Third Coast Bancshares (NYSE: TCBX) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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