NYSE Content Update: NYSE Wired Brings AI Leaders to Silicon Valley

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 28th

BRINC announced a $125 million funding round Speed Speed Keefe, Bruyette & Woods at the NYSE on July 27

Investors are tracking new developments across earnings, the economy, and the conflict in the Middle East. Approximately two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady when the Fed announces its decision on Wednesday. ICE Brent Crude Oil slid below $90 a barrel after a pause in fighting over the weekend.

The Third Annual NYSE Wired Silicon Valley Robotics and AI Infrastructure Leaders event commences this evening in Menlo Park, California.

BRINC Founder + CEO Blake Resnick will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's latest milestone. The tech public safety startup raised $125 million in new funding. Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) led the latest round, with Figma (NYSE: FIG) CEO Dylan Field participating as well. Sam Altman is among notable backers of the company.



Opening Bell

EagleRock (NYSE: EROK) celebrates their IPO

Closing Bell

Third Coast Bancshares (NYSE: TCBX) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange