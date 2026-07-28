NYSE Content Update: NYSE Wired Brings AI Leaders to Silicon Valley

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Jul 28, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 28th
- Investors are tracking new developments across earnings, the economy, and the conflict in the Middle East.
- Approximately two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady when the Fed announces its decision on Wednesday.
- ICE Brent Crude Oil slid below $90 a barrel after a pause in fighting over the weekend.
- The Third Annual NYSE Wired Silicon Valley Robotics and AI Infrastructure Leaders event commences this evening in Menlo Park, California.
- BRINC Founder + CEO Blake Resnick will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's latest milestone.
Opening Bell
EagleRock (NYSE: EROK) celebrates their IPO
Closing Bell
Third Coast Bancshares (NYSE: TCBX) celebrates its listing on the NYSE
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Share this article