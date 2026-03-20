NYSE Content Update: Senior Housing REIT Janus Living to Make Public Debut

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New York Stock Exchange

Mar 20, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 20th

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The 38th Roth Conference will kick off on Sunday
The 38th Roth Conference will kick off on Sunday
Xylem Rang the NYSE Closing Bell on March 19th
Xylem Rang the NYSE Closing Bell on March 19th

  • Markets are lower Friday morning after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was assisting the U.S. in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Janus Living (NYSE: JAN) will begin trading on the NYSE today and celebrates its IPO on-site this morning.
  • Guardian Metal Resources CEO & Executive Director Oliver Friesen will join Taking Stock this afternoon to discuss its listing on NYSE American.
  • The 38th Annual Roth Conference for small cap companies will kick off in Dana Point, California, on Sunday.

Opening Bell
Janus Living (NYSE: JAN) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Guardian Metal Resources (NYSE American: GMTL) celebrates its listing on NYSE American

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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