NYSE Content Update: Senior Housing REIT Janus Living to Make Public Debut

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New York Stock Exchange

20 Mar, 2026, 21:25 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 20th

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NYSE_Xylem

  • Markets are lower Friday morning after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was assisting the U.S. in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Janus Living (NYSE: JAN) will begin trading on the NYSE today and celebrates its IPO on-site this morning.
  • Guardian Metal Resources CEO & Executive Director Oliver Friesen will join Taking Stock this afternoon to discuss its listing on NYSE American.
  • The 38th Annual Roth Conference for small cap companies will kick off in Dana Point, California, on Sunday.

Opening Bell
Janus Living (NYSE: JAN) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Guardian Metal Resources (NYSE American: GMTL) celebrates its listing on NYSE American

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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