NYSE Content Update: Visa Announces Payments Partnership with OpenAI

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 11th

WhiteHawk Minerals celebrates its IPO Speed Speed Coeur Mining rang the bell on June 10

Wall Street digests inflation data for a second-straight day after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May Producer Price Index.

WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) will ring the bell to celebrate its IPO on the NYSE after its shares

During Visa Payments Forum 2026, the payments giant on Wednesday, June 10, announced a next generation commerce partnership with OpenAI. Partnership will enable ChatGPT users to make purchases using Visa's technology Visa (NYSE: V) unveiled new stable coin initiatives, building on its existing network of more than 160 stablecoin -linked card programs.



Opening Bell

WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) celebrates their 2026 Investor Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange