NYSE Content Update: Visa Announces Payments Partnership with OpenAI

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New York Stock Exchange

11 Jun, 2026, 21:03 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 11th

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WhiteHawk Minerals celebrates its IPO
WhiteHawk Minerals celebrates its IPO
Coeur Mining rang the bell on June 10
Coeur Mining rang the bell on June 10

  • Wall Street digests inflation data for a second-straight day after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May Producer Price Index.
  • WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) will ring the bell to celebrate its IPO on the NYSE after its shares
  • During Visa Payments Forum 2026, the payments giant on Wednesday, June 10, announced a next generation commerce partnership with OpenAI.
    • Partnership will enable ChatGPT users to make purchases using Visa's technology
    • Visa (NYSE: V) unveiled new stable coin initiatives, building on its existing network of more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programs.

Opening Bell
WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) celebrates their 2026 Investor Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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