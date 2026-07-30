O-I Glass Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into O-I Glass (OI)

O-I Glass guided FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion in February. Shares fell roughly 15% on July 29, 2026 after the Company cut full-year guidance for the second consecutive quarter.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A 15% single-session decline hit O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) shareholders on July 29, 2026, when the Company reduced its full-year 2026 and 2027 projections. Shareholders who lost money on OI are encouraged to submit their loss information here before the investigation advances. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the February 11, 2026 fourth quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich stated the Company anticipated "adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion, representing up to 7% growth versus 2025." On the same call, Chief Executive Officer Gordon Hardie said the Company was "substantially contracted on our energy exposure in 2026 in Europe. So we're confident about the $150 million."

On July 29, 2026, 2026 and 2027 guidance targets were both reduced as management pointed to struggles in the European segment: "continued market challenges, including additional price pressure and higher energy costs related to the Middle East conflict, adjusted Fit to Win timing due to temporary operational disruption and additional costs."

Investors who purchased O-I Glass shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to have their claim evaluated at no cost, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the OI Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether O-I Glass made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 guidance and projected fiscal 2027 targets. When O-I Glass lowered its guidance following Q2 2026 results, the stock declined sharply.

Q: How much did OI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15% on July 29, 2026 after the Company again reduced its full-year 2026 guidance and further pushed back planned fiscal 2027 targets. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OI investigation? A: Investors who purchased OI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do OI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my OI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OI and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP