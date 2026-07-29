Capricor Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Capricor (CAPR)

Capricor investors lost 60% to 70% after FDA briefing documents challenged the Company's claims that Deramiocel demonstrated statistically significant benefits.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capricor (NASDAQ: CAPR) investors were hit with a 60% to 70% drop on July 27, 2026, after FDA briefing documents concluded that Deramiocel failed to demonstrate statistically significant benefits on its pre-specified cardiac endpoint. Shareholders who lost money on CAPR are encouraged to act now as Levi & Korsinsky reviews potential securities law violations. Submit loss information now or call (212) 363-7500.

The investor impact centers on Deramiocel's cardiac efficacy data. In a May 7, 2026 press release, Capricor stated that Deramiocel slowed cardiac decline by approximately 91% compared to placebo, with statistical significance.

The July 27, 2026 FDA briefing documents addressed the same cardiac endpoint and concluded that the pivotal trial failed to demonstrate statistically significant benefit under the pre-specified analysis. CAPR shares fell approximately 60% to 70% after the documents became public ahead of the July 29, 2026 advisory committee meeting.

Levi & Korsinsky is reviewing losses suffered by CAPR investors tied to the July 27, 2026 decline and the Company's prior statements concerning Deramiocel's cardiac efficacy.

If you suffered losses in Capricor, request your loss review today or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CAPR Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CAPR investigation?A: Investors who purchased CAPR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did CAPR stock drop?A: CAPR shares fell approximately 60% to 70% after FDA briefing documents concluded that Deramiocel had not demonstrated substantial evidence of effectiveness, including on its pre-specified cardiac endpoint.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Capricor made materially false or misleading statements regarding Deramiocel's cardiac efficacy, including statements that the therapy slowed cardiac decline by approximately 91% compared to placebo with statistical significance.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CAPR shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CAPR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, most affected investors do not appear in court.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees, retainer, or out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP