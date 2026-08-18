Oak Essentials launches Moisture Rich Emulsion, A Weightless Answer to All-Day Hydration.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Essentials, the clean, hydrating skincare line by Jenni Kayne, launches Moisture Rich Emulsion, a lightweight daily moisturizer formulated to help deliver up to 72 hours of hydration in a single application. Powered by Osmo-Hydration Technology, derived from the Australian rosella plant, the milky, fast-absorbing formula helps replenish moisture from within while supporting the skin barrier, finishing with a luminous, glass-like glow that wears seamlessly under makeup or SPF.
Launching in honor of the brand's 5th Anniversary and created with ingredients of 99.05% natural origin, Moisture Rich Emulsion launches August 18 at $78 and joins Moisture Rich Balm as Oak's daytime companion in its hero Moisture Rich franchise.
Moisture Rich Emulsion is not your traditional moisturizer. This lightweight daily emulsion delivers lasting hydration without heaviness — absorbing quickly to help leave skin visibly smoother, softer, and more radiant. The rich, milky texture melts on contact, finishing with a luminous, glass-like glaze that wears beautifully under makeup or on its own.
"Five years in and Moisture Rich Emulsion feels like the product we've been building all along. I've always believed the best skincare should feel like a ritual—something you look forward to, not a chore. This weightless formula absorbs instantly and helps deliver up to 72 hours of hydration in one application, finishing with a glassy, silk-skin glow. It's fragrance-free, layers effortlessly under makeup or SPF, and my skin looks better every single morning I use it." —Jenni Kayne, Founder
What It Does
Powered by Osmo-Hydration Technology, Moisture Rich Emulsion helps continuously replenish moisture while supporting the skin barrier for softer, healthier-looking skin. A blend of three Bioactive Superfruits—Kakadu, Illawarra, and Burdekin Plums—help boost the skin's natural hyaluronic acid production and support collagen synthesis for lasting moisture and radiance. Coenzyme Q10 works alongside Vitamin E to help support cell renewal, neutralize free radicals, and defend against environmental stressors. The lightweight emulsion texture delivers up to 72 hours of hydration in a breathable, fast-absorbing formula that layers seamlessly under makeup and SPF without residue or heaviness. Dermatologist tested.
"Moisture Rich Emulsion is our answer for the AM: the same commitment to high-performance hydration, in a texture built for everyday wear. We've seen what a single iconic moisturizer can do for a brand. We believe this is our next one."
— Lauren Harris, CEO
The Experience
Every Oak Essentials offering is crafted to be a sensorial experience that adds to a spa-like self-care moment wherever you are. Elevating luxury beauty while keeping it effortless and simple, this product was thoughtfully formulated.
To The Touch: Lightweight, silky, and cushiony with a rich milky texture.
Up Close: Skin appears visibly smoother, plumper, and naturally luminous with a glass-like glow.
The Scent Profile: Fragrance-free.
Formulated for
Skin Type: All skin types, including sensitive skin.
Concerns: Dehydration, dryness, barrier support, dullness, fine lines and texture, and mature skin.
Packed with hydration-supporting, barrier-strengthening ingredients:
Helps support the skin's natural hyaluronic acid production
Promotes long-lasting moisture retention
Helps leave skin visibly plumper and more radiant
Soothing skin conditioner: Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice + Squalane
Helps calm and condition skin while delivering lightweight surface hydration
Squalane mimics the skin's own oils to soften, smooth, and help reinforce the barrier
Nourishing plant oil: Raspberry Seed Oil
Rich in essential fatty acids that help hydrate, soften, and support the skin's natural renewal process
Antioxidant-rich; helps improve the look of elasticity and suppleness over time
Moisture-locking complex: Saccharide Isomerate
A skin-identical carbohydrate complex that binds moisture to the skin's surface
Helps support long-lasting hydration and a visibly plumper, smoother complexion
"This formula took years to get right. We wanted 72 hours of continuous hydration—but in a texture that felt weightless. The breakthrough was Osmo-Hydration Technology, derived from the Australian rosella plant. Unlike traditional humectants that attract water from the environment and hold it on the surface, Osmo-Hydration triggers the skin's own cells to pull in and retain water from within. Paired with three Bioactive Superfruits, Coenzyme Q10, Raspberry Seed Oil, and Saccharide Isomerate, it's the most sophisticated moisturizer we've made."
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