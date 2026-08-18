Oak Essentials launches Moisture Rich Emulsion, A Weightless Answer to All-Day Hydration.

Launching in honor of the brand's 5th Anniversary and created with ingredients of 99.05% natural origin, Moisture Rich Emulsion launches August 18 at $78 and joins Moisture Rich Balm as Oak's daytime companion in its hero Moisture Rich franchise.

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Moisture Rich Emulsion

What It Is

Moisture Rich Emulsion is not your traditional moisturizer. This lightweight daily emulsion delivers lasting hydration without heaviness — absorbing quickly to help leave skin visibly smoother, softer, and more radiant. The rich, milky texture melts on contact, finishing with a luminous, glass-like glaze that wears beautifully under makeup or on its own.

"Five years in and Moisture Rich Emulsion feels like the product we've been building all along. I've always believed the best skincare should feel like a ritual—something you look forward to, not a chore. This weightless formula absorbs instantly and helps deliver up to 72 hours of hydration in one application, finishing with a glassy, silk-skin glow. It's fragrance-free, layers effortlessly under makeup or SPF, and my skin looks better every single morning I use it." —Jenni Kayne, Founder

What It Does

Powered by Osmo-Hydration Technology, Moisture Rich Emulsion helps continuously replenish moisture while supporting the skin barrier for softer, healthier-looking skin. A blend of three Bioactive Superfruits—Kakadu, Illawarra, and Burdekin Plums—help boost the skin's natural hyaluronic acid production and support collagen synthesis for lasting moisture and radiance. Coenzyme Q10 works alongside Vitamin E to help support cell renewal, neutralize free radicals, and defend against environmental stressors. The lightweight emulsion texture delivers up to 72 hours of hydration in a breathable, fast-absorbing formula that layers seamlessly under makeup and SPF without residue or heaviness. Dermatologist tested.

"Moisture Rich Emulsion is our answer for the AM: the same commitment to high-performance hydration, in a texture built for everyday wear. We've seen what a single iconic moisturizer can do for a brand. We believe this is our next one."

— Lauren Harris, CEO

The Experience

Every Oak Essentials offering is crafted to be a sensorial experience that adds to a spa-like self-care moment wherever you are. Elevating luxury beauty while keeping it effortless and simple, this product was thoughtfully formulated.

To The Touch: Lightweight, silky, and cushiony with a rich milky texture.

Up Close: Skin appears visibly smoother, plumper, and naturally luminous with a glass-like glow.

The Scent Profile: Fragrance-free.

Formulated for

Skin Type: All skin types, including sensitive skin.

Concerns: Dehydration, dryness, barrier support, dullness, fine lines and texture, and mature skin.

Packed with hydration-supporting, barrier-strengthening ingredients:

Advanced hydration complex: Osmo Hydration Technology

Helps draw water into the skin for deep hydration

Supports the skin barrier and moisture retention

Leaves skin visibly softer, smoother, and healthier-looking

Skin-supporting antioxidant: Coenzyme Q10

Helps support cell renewal

Defends against environmental stressors

Helps improve the look of smoothness and suppleness

Radiance-boosting superfruit blend: Bioactive Superfruits

Helps support the skin's natural hyaluronic acid production

Promotes long-lasting moisture retention

Helps leave skin visibly plumper and more radiant

Soothing skin conditioner: Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice + Squalane

Helps calm and condition skin while delivering lightweight surface hydration

Squalane mimics the skin's own oils to soften, smooth, and help reinforce the barrier

Nourishing plant oil: Raspberry Seed Oil

Rich in essential fatty acids that help hydrate, soften, and support the skin's natural renewal process

Antioxidant-rich; helps improve the look of elasticity and suppleness over time

Moisture-locking complex: Saccharide Isomerate

A skin-identical carbohydrate complex that binds moisture to the skin's surface

Helps support long-lasting hydration and a visibly plumper, smoother complexion

"This formula took years to get right. We wanted 72 hours of continuous hydration—but in a texture that felt weightless. The breakthrough was Osmo-Hydration Technology, derived from the Australian rosella plant. Unlike traditional humectants that attract water from the environment and hold it on the surface, Osmo-Hydration triggers the skin's own cells to pull in and retain water from within. Paired with three Bioactive Superfruits, Coenzyme Q10, Raspberry Seed Oil, and Saccharide Isomerate, it's the most sophisticated moisturizer we've made."

— Kim Price, COO & Head of Product Development

SOURCE Oak Essentials