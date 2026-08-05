OakTruss Group releases "Governing a New Kind of Employee": a whitepaper showing boards that responsible AI governance is built from structures they already have

New OakTruss Group whitepaper defines responsible AI in a single sentence, maps it to nine concrete artifacts, and shows how each one already exists in the boardroom.

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OakTruss Group today announced the release of Governing a New Kind of Employee: How AI Has Compelled the Evolution of Corporate Governance, and Why the Answer Is Already in the Boardroom, a whitepaper by Steven Hill, Managing Partner of OakTruss Group.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has moved consequential judgment into software. Systems now approve, flag, prioritize, and decide, functions that until recently only people performed. That shift has compelled an evolution in corporate governance. The whitepaper's central argument is that AI did not ask corporate governance to invent something new; it asked governance to do what it has always done, follow consequential judgment wherever it moves. For roughly a century, boards governed judgment indirectly, through the trail it left in capital, and the same apparatus, an asset register, a general ledger, an approval matrix, an auditor, is precisely what judgment exercised in software now requires.

Boards do not need a new theory of governance. They need to do for judgment what they have already done for capital.

"Much of the public conversation treats AI governance as a new value system to be adopted, and that misstates the problem," said Steven Hill, Managing Partner at OakTruss Group. "Fairness and accuracy in consequential decisions, transparency about how they are made, and accountability for their outcomes are already board-level expectations for human conduct. The values are settled. What cannot carry over unchanged is the measurement and enforcement model. A human decision-maker is reviewed periodically. A machine making ten thousand decisions an hour requires continuous oversight."

The whitepaper introduces a working definition that fits on an index card: responsible AI is the discipline of making AI's behavior observable, its risks proportionately controlled, and its humans accountable. It then makes that definition operational through nine artifacts, three for each clause, defined as things a leadership team can point to and hand to an auditor. An AI inventory is the asset register. A system of record is the general ledger. Risk tiering is enterprise risk management. Deployment gates are capital approval. A charter is delegation of authority. Independent assurance is internal and external audit. Because none of the nine is novel, the proactive board question shifts from whether the organization governs AI to which of the nine artifacts it already has and which is weakest.

"Our clients need to be able to answer their boards confidently when asked about AI adoption, that it is responsible, governed, and secure," said Marla Beckham, President of OakTruss Group. "This whitepaper gives directors and executives a vocabulary they already speak, and it pairs naturally with the OakTruss Group AI Cube™, which brings structure, technical competence, and consistency to the tiering exercise on which everything else depends."

The whitepaper closes with five actions: inventory every AI system exercising judgment before anything else, since shadow AI and vendor-pushed features rarely appear on any system of record; tier systems by consequence and autonomy so oversight scales with risk; give every system one named owner, not a department; report AI activity to the board with the discipline and frequency of financial reporting; and commission independent assurance early, internal and external.

The full whitepaper is available at: Governing a New Kind of Employee. AI Governance for Boards: A Nine-Artifact Framework

About OakTruss Group OakTruss Group is an advisory firm focused on helping organizations operate securely at the intersection of cybersecurity, AI, and data. Our business-aligned advisory services span safe and responsible AI integration, data security, cybersecurity and risk advisory, integrated security leadership services (including vCISO), offensive security penetration services (including AI penetration), and security program development and maturation. Comprised of an experienced team and backed by proven, differentiated, and proprietary assets, OakTruss Group helps organizations reduce risk, instill confidence, and enable innovation and growth in the age of AI.

SOURCE OakTruss Group