OakTruss Group releases the OakTruss Group AI Cube™--a structured framework for evaluating, prioritizing, and governing enterprise AI investments wisely and securely

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OakTruss Group today announced the release of its proprietary framework, the OakTruss Group AI Cube™, designed to help organizations evaluate and govern artificial intelligence (AI) investments in a disciplined, consistent, and secure manner.

Artificial intelligence is a present-day competitive imperative. Yet, many enterprises find themselves with a fragmented AI landscape: disconnected tools, unclear ownership, inconsistent governance, and poorly understood risk profiles. What is missing is a common framework that business and technology leaders can use together to assess AI investments with a shared vocabulary and consistent evaluative criteria.

Our clients need to be able to answer their boards confidently when asked about secure AI adoption. Post this

"AI is no longer a frontier technology. It is a present-day competitive imperative," said Marla Beckham, President of OakTruss Group. "Without a structured approach to evaluation and governance, organizations accumulate fragmented investments, unmanaged exposure, and unrealized value in roughly equal measure. The OakTruss Group AI Cube™ gives leadership teams the shared language and evaluative structure to make AI investment decisions that are clearer, more consistent, and grounded in an honest understanding of what they will create, cost, and require."

"Our clients need to be able to answer their boards confidently when asked about AI adoption—that it is responsible, governed, and secure," said Steven Hill, Managing Partner at OakTruss Group. "The OakTruss Group AI Cube™ provides a foundation for that confidence. It is a repeatable, principled model for evaluating and scaling AI responsibly. It ensures every initiative is understood in terms of the value it is likely to create, the total cost required to sustain it, and the governance architecture commensurate with its risk."

The OakTruss Group AI Cube™ framework is an integrated decision-support tool comprising two inseparable elements: a three-axis classification model that characterizes any AI investment across cognitive architecture, agent authority, and strategic scope, and a Secure by Design security envelope that applies to every deployment regardless of where it sits on those axes. Neither component is sufficient on its own. The three-axis model without the security envelope produces investments that may be well-characterized but poorly protected. The security envelope without the classification model produces governance overhead without the clarity needed to apply it appropriately. Together, they form a complete basis for evaluating AI investments responsibly, and for ensuring that financial modeling, vendor assessment, and operational planning are built on aligned assumptions rather than discovered to be misaligned after commitments have been made.

The full OakTruss Group AI Cube™ framework is available at: www.oaktrussgroup.com

About OakTruss Group

OakTruss Group is an advisory firm focused on helping organizations operate securely at the intersection of cybersecurity, AI, and data. Our business-aligned advisory services span safe and responsible AI integration, data security, cybersecurity and risk advisory, integrated security leadership services (including vCISO), offensive security penetration services (including AI penetration), and security program development and maturation. Comprised of an experienced team and backed by proven, differentiated, and proprietary assets, OakTruss Group helps organizations reduce risk, instill confidence, and enable innovation and growth in the age of AI.

SOURCE OakTruss Group