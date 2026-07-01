Oasis Launches Hemp-Derived Mixer

A quadruple-filtered, zero-proof spirit with a resealable, child-resistant cap; ready to enjoy on its own or built into a mocktail

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) today announced that its hemp-derived THC ("THC") beverage brand, Herbal Oasis ("Oasis"), has launched Oasis Mixer, a translucent, zero-proof THC spirit that blends into a wide range of beverages without the cloudy, murky appearance common to other THC mixers. The spirit-style product responds to growing demand for a cleaner, more versatile THC beverage option.

Oasis main logo

The clarity comes from the formulation. Most THC mixers rely on carrier oils that the body has to metabolize and that leave a drink hazy; Oasis Mixer is quad-filtered and made without them. It can be enjoyed on its own, over ice, or built into a mocktail, and comes in Citrus and Unflavored, the latter designed to add THC to any drink without altering its taste.

"Our customers told us what they wanted, and we built it," said Ronan Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of cbdMD. "By quadruple-filtering and removing the carrier oils competitors rely on, we deliver a translucent pour that looks right in any glass. We also ship it with a resealable, child-resistant cap, making Oasis Mixer one of the few truly CRC-compliant THC products on the market in Texas. As this category matures, consumers, retailers, and regulators should expect that level of quality and responsibility from every brand in the space."

Each bottle delivers:

Translucent, oil-free pour; quad-filtered

10mg THC per serving; 170mg THC per bottle

Zero calories, zero sugar, zero carbs

Resealable child-resistant cap

Demand outpaced supply at launch: the initial production run was over-subscribed by the Company's distributor base. Oasis Mixer will be available statewide in Tennessee, Florida, Texas, and South Carolina, as well as in select North Carolina markets, subject to applicable state laws and shipping restrictions.

The spirit-style format lets Oasis participate in a massive part of the category and positions the brand as a beverage platform, one built to expand beyond THC into a broader range of functional beverages over time.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is a leading wellness company offering a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including CBD, CBG, CBN, and more. Its brands include cbdMD, one of the most trusted and recognized CBD brands in the United States; Bluebird Botanicals; Paw CBD, one of the most recognized CBD brands for pets; ATRx Labs functional mushroom supplements; and Oasis, a hemp-derived THC social beverage line. The Company is committed to quality, innovation, science, and transparency, with products distributed both online and through retail partners across the United States. To learn more, please visit www.cbdmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "will," "believe," "designed to," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the product's attributes and regulatory compliance, anticipated availability and distribution, consumer demand, third-party estimates of market size and category growth, and the Company's plans and ability to expand its product platform beyond THC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including evolving federal and state regulation of hemp-derived THC products, that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.