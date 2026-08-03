cbdMD Applauds Proposed SENATE SPENDING BILL That Would Protect Access to Full-Spectrum CBD and Other Naturally Derived Hemp Products

Senate continuing resolution text released August 2 would delay the pending November federal hemp restrictions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), a leading and trusted manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products through its cbdMD, Bluebird Botanicals, Herbal Oasis, and Paw CBD brands, today welcomed newly released Senate spending legislation that would preserve access to full-spectrum CBD and other naturally derived hemp products.

On August 2, leaders of the Senate Appropriations Committee released the text of a continuing resolution to fund federal agencies through December 11. Notably, the bill includes provisions that would delay the pending federal restrictions on most hemp products, currently scheduled to take effect November 12, until December 11. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable characterized the development as potentially "a landmark victory for the hemp industry," calling it the biggest win since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp.

The measure would temporarily preserve the current federal framework for naturally derived hemp products during the extension. It includes a carve-out under which certain synthetic cannabinoids "not capable of being naturally produced by a Cannabis sativa L. plant" would still be affected on the original November 12 timeline. cbdMD's current assessment is that its core portfolio built on naturally derived, full-spectrum CBD and other hemp-derived formulations falls within the category the Senate text is intended to protect.

The Company notes that the Senate text is not yet law. The House of Representatives previously passed a version of the continuing resolution without these hemp provisions, so the language would need to be retained through final House and Senate action and signed by the President before taking effect. The Company will continue to monitor the process closely.

"This is a bridge, not the finish line. It is an encouraging step for our industry and the consumers we serve," said T. Ronan Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of cbdMD. "For the first time, protection for naturally derived hemp products is written into the base text of a must-pass spending bill, rather than left to an amendment fighting for a vote. If enacted, it would preserve access to the full-spectrum CBD products that millions of Americans rely on and give our industry a seat at the table as Congress works toward permanent, sensible rules. cbdMD has spent nearly a decade building brands around the standards responsible regulation should require, including third-party testing, transparent labeling, and age verification, and we intend to be a constructive voice as this process moves forward."

The Company views the proposed extension not as a new deadline, but as an opening. If enacted, the short-term extension would keep the hemp issue open through December 11, giving Congress an opportunity to include a more durable regulatory framework in a Farm Bill, omnibus appropriations package, or year-end extenders package. This progress follows months of engagement by businesses, farmers, consumers, and advocates, as well as public support from the White House for continued access to full-spectrum CBD.

cbdMD's products are supported by third-party laboratory testing and quality-assurance protocols, and the Company supports federal and state efforts to establish uniform standards for the manufacture, testing, labeling, and responsible sale of hemp-derived wellness products.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is a Charlotte, North Carolina company that manufactures and distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products, including its flagship cbdMD, Bluebird Botanicals, Herbal Oasis, and Paw CBD brands and its functional-wellness brand ATRx Labs. cbdMD's mission is to enhance its customers' overall sense of well-being through premium, thoughtfully formulated products backed by third-party testing. For more information, visit www.cbdmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "expect," "would," "if enacted," "positioned," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the uncertain outcome and timing of the Senate continuing resolution and related federal and state legislation and regulation affecting hemp-derived cannabinoids; the possibility that the hemp provisions are removed or altered before enactment; the potential impact of the hemp definition currently scheduled to take effect on November 12, 2026, and any delay of that date; the scope of any synthetic-cannabinoid carve-out; the Company's ability to comply with and adapt to evolving legal requirements; market, competitive, and economic conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Nothing in this release constitutes legal, regulatory, or investment advice, and no assurance can be given that any proposed legislation will be enacted or that any particular regulatory outcome will occur.

Contacts

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.