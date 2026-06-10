Oasis Security Announces Integration with Zscaler to Extend Zero Trust to Non-Human and Agentic Identities

New integration delivers a single control plane for non-human identities and AI agents, combining Oasis' identity governance with inline enforcement across Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Security, the enterprise platform for Non-Human Identity Management (NHIM) and Agentic Access Management (AAM), today announced an integration with Zscaler, Inc., the cybersecurity platform for the AI era. The integration extends the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform with Oasis' lifecycle governance for non-human identities and AI agents, from discovery to decommissioning, delivering stronger and unified identity security for joint customers.

A New Identity Problem at Enterprise Scale

Most enterprise traffic is now machine-to-machine. Until now, zero trust principles assumed an authenticated identity behind every connection. That assumption holds for human users but falls apart as non-human identities (NHIs) like service accounts, API keys, OAuth tokens, IAM roles, and secrets proliferate across the enterprise.

NHIs already represent the vast majority of identities in most organizations, yet most operate without ownership, lifecycle management, or audit oversight. Compounding the challenge, AI agents and MCP servers are appearing on managed endpoints with hardcoded secrets and broad standing access, often without security teams' knowledge.

One Control Plane for Every Identity

The Oasis integration with Zscaler gives joint customers a single control plane for every identity that touches the enterprise, from Active Directory to AI agents.

Zscaler inspects, brokers, and enforces zero trust connections across every user, device, workload, and application.

Oasis adds the identity context that has historically been missing for machine and agentic traffic: who created it, what it can access, whether it's still owned, and how it should be rotated or revoked.

With the integration, joint customers can:

Discover NHIs across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems, plus AI agents and MCP servers identified by Zscaler

Attribute every identity to an owner and score its risk

Govern the full lifecycle by rotating secrets, scoping access, or decommissioning identities

Enforce zero trust policy inline across every connection

The result: no more reconciling stale credentials and orphaned accounts across a fragmented toolset.

Availability

The Oasis Security integration with Zscaler is available today.

Learn more at www.oasis.security/blog/oasis-zscaler-partnership

About Oasis Security

Oasis Security is the leading access management platform for the agentic enterprise. The platform delivers unified discovery, policy intelligence, and lifecycle enforcement across hybrid environments, giving security teams the visibility to uncover what legacy tools miss and the automation to govern at the speed of AI. Backed by Craft Ventures, Cyberstarts, Sequoia Capital, and Accel, and trusted by the world's largest financial and technology institutions, Oasis Security is headquartered in New York City.

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR for Oasis Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Oasis Security