Oasis Security Launches Agentic Access Management, the First Identity Solution Built for AI Agents

Purpose-built for AI agents, Oasis AAM brings intent-aware control, real-time policy enforcement, and full accountability to the enterprise AI layer, extending Oasis' non-human identity management platform.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Security , the identity security platform today announced the launch of its latest product, Oasis Agentic Access Management (AAM™), the first identity solution purpose-built to govern AI agents across their entire lifecycle.

Since day one, Oasis was built for a world where non-human identities power the digital enterprise. As AI now permeates every layer of the organization, Oasis continues to lead, and Agentic Access Management is the next evolution of that vision.

Oasis AAM arrives as AI agents enter a new stage of autonomy, where agents initiate, act, and collaborate across enterprise systems at unprecedented speed. The platform bridges trust, control, and accountability in this new era, empowering organizations to manage AI-driven operations safely and transparently.

"We built Oasis around the belief that non-human identities would eventually outnumber human ones - and that moment has arrived," said Danny Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder of Oasis Security. "Agentic Access Management is the next evolution of our platform: bringing structure, accountability, and trust to AI agents without slowing their impact."

Enterprises are deploying AI faster than ever, yet most lack structured governance to manage the growing number of AI agents. According to Accel's 2025 Globalscape report, leading enterprise platforms are already operating at agentic scale: Microsoft Copilot Studio users have created more than one million AI agents and Salesforce reports roughly $440 million in "agentic" revenue as of 2025 (Source: Accel 2025 Globalscape). At the same time, regulations such as The EU Artificial Intelligence Act and The NIST AI Risk Management Framework are raising expectations for traceability, auditability, and accountability, making identity-focused controls essential.

Oasis AAM solves these challenges with three key capabilities:

Intent Inference: LLM-driven interpretation of what an agent is trying to do, who invoked it, what data it accesses, and why, allowing policies to evaluate purpose, not just actions.

Deterministic Policy Enforcement: A policy engine validates access decisions, escalates with human-in-the-loop when privilege boundaries are crossed, and ensures predictable, repeatable behavior.

Just-in-Time (JIT) Session Identities: Automatically provisions ephemeral, least-privilege credentials for seconds-to-minutes sessions, eliminates standing secrets, and captures full audit trails of person, prompt, policy, actions, and teardown.

Unlike generic model-control or connectivity tools, Oasis AAM operates at the identity and access layer, where security, audit, and policy intersect. It translates agent behavior into bounded, explainable transactions, combining the structure of IAM with the agility of AI. Each agent session becomes traceable and governed without slowing innovation.

The product builds on the success of the Agentic Access Management Framework, launched earlier this quarter with Sequoia Capital, giving enterprises both the operational model and the technical platform to secure agentic AI at scale.

To learn more about Oasis Agentic Access Management (AAM), visit https://www.oasis.security/product/agentic-access-management or explore the AAM launch blog www.oasis.security/blog/introducing-oasis-agentic-access-management .

About Oasis Security

Oasis Security is the AI-powered identity security platform for the Agentic Access era. Backed by leading global investors including Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, and Accel, Oasis enables organizations to transcend legacy IAM tools and secure the growing ecosystem of AI agents and Non-Human Identities (NHIs). The Oasis platform provides unified visibility, intelligent automation, granular control, and streamlined lifecycle management across all agentic identities, helping enterprises confidently adopt, scale, and govern AI. By securing identity at the access layer, Oasis empowers organizations to embrace the speed of Agentic AI while maintaining trust, compliance, and control. Oasis Security was founded in 2022 by Danny Brickman and Amit Zimerman.

