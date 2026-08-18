Obagi Medical Introduces New CLENZIderm M.D.® Resurfacing Multi-Acid Peel Pads Designed to Resurface, Clarify, and Visibly Brighten Skin

A multi-acid treatment to resurface and visibly brighten skin through depth-targeted exfoliation powered by each acid's unique molecular weight.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Obagi Medical ("Obagi"), a leader in advanced skincare innovation and the originator of medical-grade skincare, today announced the launch of its new CLENZIderm M.D.® Resurfacing Multi-Acid Peel Pads.

CLENZIderm M.D.® Resurfacing Multi-Acid Peel Pads

Obagi Medical CLENZIderm M.D.® Resurfacing Multi-Acid Peel Pads are formulated with a high-performance blend of 4% Glycolic, 3% Phytic, 2% Salicylic, and 1% Mandelic acids, each selected for its targeted action at a different layer of the skin. Together, the acids deliver multi-tiered exfoliation that smooths skin texture, decongests and minimizes the appearance of pores, reduces the look of discoloration, and visibly brightens dull skin for a more radiant, even-toned complexion.

"Effective exfoliation is the foundation of optimal skin health," said Dr. Suzan Obagi. "These peel pads make it easy to build consistent, targeted exfoliation into a PM routine, helping reveal visibly smoother, brighter, more even-toned skin over time."

In a clinical study, 97% of participants agreed the CLENZIderm M.D.® Resurfacing Multi-Acid Peel Pads visibly smoothed skin texture after four weeks. By eight weeks, 90% noticed their skin looked smoother, 83% saw their breakouts and blemishes improve, and the majority of participants noticed brighter-looking skin with a reduced appearance of post-blemish marks.

"We're committed to developing clinically proven skincare solutions that meet the evolving needs of both providers and patients," said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer. "These peel pads mark an exciting expansion of the CLENZIderm M.D.® franchise, giving consumers an easy, one-step way to bring dermatologist-trusted resurfacing into their everyday routine."

Whether used on their own or alongside a broader routine, the peel pads give consumers a clinically backed way to achieve visibly smoother, brighter skin without leaving home.

CLENZIderm M.D.® Resurfacing Multi-Acid Peel Pads are now available for $100 on Obagi.com, Amazon.com, as well as through authorized Obagi Medical providers and select retail channels.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024*. Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com/.

*Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., according to Kline's 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.).

SOURCE Obagi Medical